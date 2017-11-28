Liberals table bill to expunge criminal convictions for same-sex acts

The federal government is moving to expunge the records of people who were criminally convicted for same-sex acts in the years when those acts were illegal.

Bill C-66, The Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act, arrived on the order paper of the House of Commons Tuesday morning, hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to offer a formal apology in the House of Commons for sexual minorities who were fired from their government jobs or prosecuted under unjust laws because they were lesbian or gay.

The new law, if approved by Parliament, would recognize "that the criminalization of certain activities constitutes a historical injustice" because, "were it to happen today, it would be inconsistent with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

The legislation follows in the wake of a Globe and Mail investigation of the case of Everett Klippert, who was labelled a dangerous offender in the 1960s because he had repeatedly engaged in same-sex acts with other men.

A 1967 Supreme Court ruling upholding that conviction prompted an outcry that, two years later, led the government of Pierre Trudeau to pass legislation exempting same-sex acts committed by two adults in private from the gross indecency law. That law was not fully repealed, however, until 1985.

Under the new law, people who were convicted of buggery or of gross indecency involving a consensual same-sex act could apply to the Parole Board to have the conviction expunged and the related judicial records destroyed.

"The enactment deems a person who is convicted of an offence for which expungement is ordered never to have been convicted of that offence," the bill states. If the convicted person has died, family members can apply to have the conviction expunged posthumously.

The legislation does not include any financial compensation for people who were convicted under laws now deemed unjust. The government is expected to offer $145-million in compensation for people who lost their jobs in the public service and military because of their sexuality, before the practice was discontinued in the early 1990s.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the substance of the bill when he speaks in the House Tuesday afternoon.