Liberals retain two safe seats, Conservatives keep another in federal byelections

The federal Liberals held on to a pair of safe seats and the Conservatives hung onto a safe seat of their own in three of four federal byelections held Monday night.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the Liberals easily retained Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, the safest Liberal seat in the country.

Liberal Churence Rogers took 69.2 per cent of the vote -- 46 percentage points ahead of his nearest competitor, Conservative Mike Windsor, who did manage to double his share of the vote from the 2015 general election.

Roger will replace popular Liberal predecessor, Judy Foote, who retired from cabinet and federal politics due to family health concerns.

In Toronto's Scarborough-Agincourt riding, Liberal Jean Yip was leading with 49.6 per cent of the vote with 155 of 197 polls reporting.

The riding was left vacant by the death of her husband, Arnold Chan.

With 110 of 138 polls reporting in the safe Tory riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster in Saskatchewan, Conservative Rosemarie Falk enjoyed a strong lead with 69 per cent of the vote -- more than 55 points ahead of any of her competitors.

The B-C contest in South Surrey-White Rock is the only one of the four byelections where the seat could change hands.

With 75 of 199 polls reporting, that contest was still too close to call.