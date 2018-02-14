Liberals to change how Indigenous-rights cases are handled in courts

The federal government is preparing to change the way it approaches legal cases with Indigenous peoples to recognize, from the outset, that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have the rights that were given to them in the Constitution, sources have told The Globe and Mail.

The new policy, which will be formalized in legislation, is aimed at moving cases out of courts and onto negotiating tables, saving years of legal battles and millions of dollars annually in fees, said the sources.

"I think it's time we recognize that a rights-based approach to Indigenous issues and to a partnership with Indigenous people to reconciliation is what we have to do," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday as he entered the Liberal party's weekly caucus meeting.

"We have a constitution that created a space for Indigenous rights," said Mr. Trudeau, "but over the past decades, we haven't done a very good job of putting those rights at the forefront of all our decision-making and all our engagement with them and that's part of what I'm looking forward to talk about today."

The Prime Minister will announce in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon that, 36 years after Section 35 of the Constitution protected aboriginal and treaty rights, government officials will no longer demand that Indigenous people prove those rights exist at the beginning of every legal and claims process.

In addition, the sources said, the government will create a system, after an engagement with Indigenous peoples and other Canadians, that will allow First Nations to take on the powers of self-government and start managing their own affairs as they are able to do so. The aim is to move First Nations away from the Indian Act.

It is unclear how long it would take for the measures to become law. But they are part of Mr. Trudeau's campaign commitment to work toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Ed John, a lawyer who is the hereditary chief of the Tl'azt'en Nation in British Columbia and the Grand Chief of the First Nations Summit Task Group in that province, said the new approach described by the sources is something First Nations have needed since Confederation.

"It's about time," Mr. John said. The rights have been in place since the Constitution was ratified in 1982, he said, but it's been Canada's position that you have to prove it, he said.

"That's been a policy of the government and, if they can get beyond their denial approach of aboriginal rights," Mr. John said, "now we're in a place where we have recognition. And that is a very important development for First Nations."

