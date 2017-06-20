The federal government is creating a new body to provide oversight of the operations of Canada’s major national-security agencies, notably the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Communications Security Establishment.

The new National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) is a centrepiece of the government’s new anti-terrorism legislation that was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. It will replace the current oversight functions for both spy agencies, with the goal of improving the civilian oversight of Canada’s anti-terrorism and national security operations.

The new body echoes calls for the creation of a “super-SIRC” – an expanded version of the Security Intelligence Review Committee, which currently oversees CSIS.

Speaking in the Foyer of the House, Mr. Goodale said the new legislation is based on a desire by Canadians for greater accountability, transparency and effectiveness from their national security agencies.

“We’re advancing in this legislation a new expert review body that will also have jurisdiction across the entire government of Canada to complement the work of parliamentarians,” he said. “Some people have nicknamed that a Super-SIRC, and it’s that concept that we are instituting in this legislation.”

He added that the government will tighten the definition of “terrorist propaganda” to assuage the concerns over freedom of speech as part of a series of tweaks to existing legislation.

Broadening SIRC’s reach to include other departments and agencies was first raised a decade ago by Justice Dennis O’Connor during the federal commission of inquiry into the Maher Arar affair. The 2004-2006 commission investigated the actions of CSIS and the RCMP during the rendition of Mr. Arar to Syria, where the Ottawa businessman was imprisoned and tortured.

In addition to the creation of the NSIRA, the government is creating a new position called the Intelligence Commissioner, who will be a retired superior court judge with the mandate to review key decisions made by CSIS and CSE. The new commissioner is expected to provide independent review of operational decisions in Canada’s spy and electronic surveillance agencies, with powers to “approve” authorizations when they are deemed to be “reasonable.”

The new commissioner will be appointed by the government for a term of up to five years. All decisions by the commissioner will be provided for review to the NSIRA.

The new legislation also amends the previous government’s Anti-Terrorism Act of 2015 (known at the time as Bill C-51), making it clear that all of CSIS’s activities will be “in accordance with the rule of law and in a manner that respects the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

The legislation recognizes the government’s right to obtain and retain “datasets” that contain large volumes of personal information on Canadians and foreigners.

Under this regime, CSIS would need to make an application to the Federal Court to retain, query and exploit Canadian datasets‎.

Regarding foreign datasets, containing mostly information on non-Canadians outside of Canada, ‎the Intelligence Commissioner would have to approve their retention.

Under the current law, CSIS is allowed to act when there is reasonable grounds to believe a particular activity poses a threat to the security of Canada or Canadians, such as espionage, terrorism or sabotage.

The bill would more clearly define the current threat reduction mandate in the CSIS Act by clarifying what type of measures can be authorized by judicial warrants and ensure Charter compliance by introducing new safeguards and accountability measures. It would also require CSIS to obtain a warrant for any action that would “limit” a right or freedom protected by the Charter and ensure that certain threat reduction measures are never undertaken by CSIS, although its not clear what specific measures will be prohibited.

