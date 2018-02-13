Liberals to table budget on Feb. 27

The Liberal government will release its federal budget on Feb. 27, with the major themes expected to be gender and science.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau made the announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"We've seen real improvements over the last couple of years for middle class Canadians, more confidence, and among the lowest unemployment rates in the last four years," Mr. Morneau said.

"But there's more work to do, Mr. Speaker. On Feb. 27, we're going to announce the next budget to continue our plan."

Mr. Morneau is scheduled to meet with economists from the private sector on Friday in Toronto, where they will give him their views of where the economy is headed.

In October, the government projected it would run an $18.6-billion deficit in the 2018-19 fiscal year, an improvement over the $27.4-billion deficit it had projected in the spring.

The Liberal Party's 2015 election platform said that a Liberal government would run annual deficits of no more than $10-billion a year before returning to balanced budgets in 2019.

The Liberal government has abandoned that plan and does not currently have a target date for erasing the deficit. Instead, the government says its goal is to keep the federal debt-to-GDP ratio on a stable and declining trend.

In December, Finance Canada said the federal deficit is on track for elimination by 2045 rather than 2055, thanks to this year's stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Earlier on Tuesday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party's priorities for the upcoming budget, including closing tax loopholes for the wealthy and cracking down on international tax havens, and using the savings to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Canadians through a national pharmacare program.

The budget is also set to include legislation enacting the government's changes to how it taxes passive investments. The Liberals raised the ire of the small-business community last year when it moved to modify the tax rules for private corporations.

In the fall, Mr. Morneau said businesses would be able to generate up to $50,000 a year in passive investments before new restrictions kick in. The measures are aimed at cutting down on the use of these corporations as a vehicle for personal savings. Mr. Morneau promised more details in the 2018 budget.