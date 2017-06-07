Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Madeleine Meilleur at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, June 11, 2013. Federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly was under pressure from an angry opposition on Thursday to cancel the appointment of Ms. Meilleur, the Liberal government’s pick for official languages commissioner, after revelations that two of Ms. Joly’s staff members used to work for Ms. Meilleur. (Colin Perkel/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Gloria Galloway

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Madeleine Meilleur has taken herself out of the running for the position of Canada’s next commissioner of official languages amid accusations that her nomination by the Liberal government was blatantly partisan.

Ms. Meilleur sent a letter on Tuesday to Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly saying she no longer wanted to be considered for the job, which she had told a Commons committee and the Senate she was keen to do.

“She recused her candidacy from the position,” Pierre-Olivier Herbert, a spokesman for Ms. Joly said of Ms. Meilleur, a long-time Ontario Liberal MPP who served in cabinet posts including attorney-general and minister responsible for francophone affairs.

In her letter to the minister, which was written in French, Ms. Meilleur said: “As you know, my nomination has become the object of controversy, which I regret very much.”

Her appointment as one of Canada’s independent officers of Parliament required the approval of the House of Commons and the Senate. The Liberal government holds a majority in the House, but it became clear when senators questioned Ms. Meilleur on Monday that the Red Chamber would be a hard sell.

While senators and MPs of all stripes praised her qualifications, the opposition also criticized the government’s decision to nominate a partisan who had donated to the party and to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal leadership campaign.

Ms. Joly also took some heat over the nomination after it was learned that two of her staff worked for Ms. Meilleur when she was an Ontario cabinet minister.

Ms. Meilleur said several times after she was nominated to replace retired languages commissioner Graham Fraser that she had applied to become a senator after she left provincial politics in June, 2016, but was told that recent politicians were not wanted in the Senate, which Mr. Trudeau is trying to turn into a non-partisan body.

