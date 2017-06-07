Madeleine Meilleur has taken herself out of the running for the position of Canada’s next commissioner of official languages amid accusations that her nomination by the Liberal government was blatantly partisan.

Ms. Meilleur sent a letter Tuesday to Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly saying she no longer wanted to be considered for the job that she had told both a Commons committee and the Senate she was keen to do.

“She recused her candidacy from the position,” Pierre-Olivier Hébert, a spokesman for Ms. Joly, said of Ms. Meilleur, a long-time Ontario Liberal MPP who served in a variety of cabinet posts, including attorney-general and minister responsible for francophone affairs.

In her letter to the Minister, which was written only in French, Ms. Meilleur said: “As you know, my nomination has become the object of controversy, which I regret very much.”

Her appointment as one of Canada’s independent officers of Parliament required the approval of both the House of Commons and the Senate. And, although the Liberal government holds a majority in the House, it became clear during a grilling in the Senate on Monday that the Red Chamber would be a hard sell.

While senators and MPs of all stripes praised her qualifications, there was much criticism by the opposition of the government’s decision to nominate a Liberal partisan who had donated to both the party and the leadership campaign of Justin Trudeau before he became Prime Minister.

Ms. Joly also took some heat for the nomination after it was learned that two of her staff has worked for Ms. Meilleur when she was an Ontario cabinet minister.

Ms. Meillleur said several times after she had been nominated to replace retired languages commissioner Graham Fraser that she had applied to become a senator after she retired from provincial politics in June, 2016, but was told that recent politicians were not wanted in the Senate, which Mr. Trudeau is trying to turn into a non-partisan body.

