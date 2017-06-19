Longtime Conservative MP Denis Lebel is quitting politics after nearly 10 years in the House of Commons.

The former cabinet minister made the announcement in his Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Jean this morning.

The 63-year-old Lebel has been an MP since September 2007.

His various portfolios under former prime minister Stephen Harper included transport, intergovernmental affairs and infrastructure.

Lebel says he will officially step down in the next few weeks and will not be back in the Commons in the fall.

