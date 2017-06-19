Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Denis Lebel is pictured at a Transport Canada facility on Feb. 14, 2013 in Gatineau, Que. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Denis Lebel is pictured at a Transport Canada facility on Feb. 14, 2013 in Gatineau, Que. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Longtime Conservative MP Denis Lebel quitting politics Add to ...

ROBERVAL, Que. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Longtime Conservative MP Denis Lebel is quitting politics after nearly 10 years in the House of Commons.

The former cabinet minister made the announcement in his Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Jean this morning.

The 63-year-old Lebel has been an MP since September 2007.

His various portfolios under former prime minister Stephen Harper included transport, intergovernmental affairs and infrastructure.

Lebel says he will officially step down in the next few weeks and will not be back in the Commons in the fall.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Newly elected Tory Leader Andrew Scheer rallies caucus (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular