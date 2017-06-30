Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Murder victim Elsie Shorty's family sing a song as a tribute to her at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, YT., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

A senior staff member with the much-scrutinized inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women has resigned.

Executive director Michele Moreau cites personal reasons for her departure, which is effective July 21.

The inquiry released a statement saying it accepted Moreau’s resignation with great sadness.

Read more: Report submitted to Ottawa highlights police abuse against Indigenous women

Some First Nations leaders have been critical of the inquiry’s progress so far and victims’ families have said they haven’t been adequately consulted about hearings.

Chief commissioner Marion Buller promised improved communication.

Moreau said it is with mixed emotions that she is departing.

