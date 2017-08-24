Senator Mike Duffy is suing the Senate and the Attorney-General of Canada for $6.5-million in general damages, $300,000 for loss of income and benefits and $1-million in punitive damages, court records show.

Mr. ‎Duffy is arguing that the Senate and unnamed senators “acted unconstitutionally” as it suspended him without pay, and that the RCMP mishandled its investigation into his expenses because he was a “more high-profile target” than former top Conservative official Nigel Wright.

Mike Duffy’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, announced the suit, filed in Ontario Superior Court, at a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Duffy was charged in July of 2014 with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in relation to his Senate expense claims and consulting contracts, and for accepting a $90,000 payment from Mr. Wright, then the chief of staff to prime minister Stephen Harper.

Mr. Duffy was suspended from the Senate without pay for almost two years in November, 2013, over concerns about his expenses. Fellow senators Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau were also suspended. All three have since returned to the Senate.

In April, 2016, Ontario Court Justice Charles Vaillancourt acquitted Mr. Duffy on 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

The statement of claim, filed at the Ottawa court house on Thursday, alleged the RCMP “treated Senator Duffy as a valuable target which produced an investigation blinded by tunnel vision and incorrectly focused on Senator Duffy, excluding other potential actors on the basis of their value, to the detriment of Senator Duffy and to the detriment of the Canadian public as a whole.”

Mr. Duffy said the ordeal cost him “pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life.” He cited lost friendships, “extreme damage” to his reputation, as well as mental and physical distress, including severe anxiety, depression, nightmares and aggravation to his heart condition.

“Senator Duffy’s acquittal at trial has not remedied his damages. A significant stigma still remains. Senator Duffy continues to suffer emotional and physical damage due to the continued and prolonged reputational damage that continues to this day, including daily mention, mockery and ridicule in media outlets nation-wide,” the statement said.

Sébastien Grammond, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa, said Mr. Duffy is facing a challenge in convincing the court that he deserves to be compensated for being investigated and charged by the RCMP.

Mr. Grammond said there is clear jurisprudence involving compensation to people who were wrongfully convicted, but he said “it’s an entirely different matter when it comes to someone who was charged and acquitted.”

“The bar will be high,” he said, pointing out that Mr. Duffy’s lawyer will have to prove that the RCMP acted with malicious intent.

At the heart of the lawsuit is Mr. Duffy’s allegation that he received a much different treatment at the hands of the RCMP than Mr. Wright.

Mr. Wright was never charged for giving $90,000 to Mr. Duffy to cover his controversial expenses, and instead testified against Mr. Duffy at the trial.

“The RCMP believed that charges against Nigel Wright would weaken the case against Senator Duffy, whom they made the prime focus of the investigation,” the statement of claims said. “The RCMP further believed that although Mr. Wright was influential and held an important position, Senator Duffy was a more high-profile target. The investigation into the Senate of Canada was the primary focus of the RCMP and nothing would or could dissuade them from that main target.”

In a statement, RCMP spokeswoman Annie Delisle refused to comment on the allegations in Mr. Duffy’s statement of claims given the matter will be before the courts.

In relation to his suspension from the Senate, Mr. Duffy alleged in his statement of claims that he was “punished in the absence of procedural fairness, and then only for purely political motives.” At the heart of Mr. Duffy’s lawsuit is an argument that his expenses were legal and that he was “forced” to agree to publicly pay back the amount as part of a damage-control exercise, even if Mr. Wright was actually picking up the tab.

“After being threatened, cajoled, arm-twisted and rebuked, Senator Duffy capitulated,” said the statement of claims from the former member of the Conservative caucus. “He was extorted into agreeing to release a statement that he had claimed amounts in error and that he would pay the amounts back, a statement that would deceive the Canadian public and the Tory base.”

In a statement, the Senate’s interim law clerk, Jacqueline Kuehl, said: “As this is a matter before the courts, we will respect the process and will not be commenting until such a time as is appropriate to do so. “

