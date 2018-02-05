Ministers to defend marijuana legalization amid concerns over impaired driving

Three federal ministers are set to defend their government's plans to legalize cannabis in the Senate amid widespread concerns over Ottawa's ability to crack down on drug-impaired driving once the recreational market opens up later this year.

The Senate is currently studying two bills, C-45 and C-46, that respectively will lift the prohibition on the recreational consumption of marijuana and create new drug-impaired driving offences.

On Tuesday afternoon, the federal ministers of Justice, Health and Public Safety will appear at a special session of the Senate to answer questions about the plan to legalize cannabis for recreational use by all adults by July 1.

A number of high-profile senators have already raised concerns over the government's strategy to combat a potential rise in the number of drug-impaired drivers. Ottawa is hoping to adopt C-46 as quickly as possible to modernize Canada's impaired-driving regime, but any amendments adopted by the Senate will delay the new legislation. André Pratte, an independent senator, is concerned by statistics from the U.S. states of Washington and Colorado showing that legalization led to an increase in fatalities involving drivers whose THC levels were above legal limits.

In 2013, there were 18 such fatal incidents in Colorado; by 2016, that number had risen to 77. In Washington State, the number of THC-positive drivers involved in fatal crashes averaged 33 a year between 2008 and 2013; since then, there has been an average of 78 such drivers since 2014.

"What is the explanation for this stunning increase in the number of drug-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes? No one seems to have the answer, but I think that Ottawa needs to go into overdrive to understand what has happened in those two states," Mr. Pratte said. "Is there a link to legalization? Is it a coincidence? There is no doubt this is a major problem."

One of the key concerns among senators is the lack of drug-recognition experts (DREs) that will be trained to detect and charge impaired drivers after their oral-fluid samples test positive in Canada. Under C-46, a conviction for drug-impaired driving will require a blood test or a finding by a DRE, and not just a positive oral-fluid test.

Appearing in front of a Senate committee last week, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said there are currently 550 DREs in Canada, with plans to double that number in coming years.

"Impaired driving is a leading cause of criminal death in our country and it is totally preventable," he said. "This problem isn't one that will suddenly burst upon us in the summer. The problem exists right now, today."

However, the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse estimated in 2009 that up to 2,000 DREs would be needed to meet demand, which would require current numbers to quadruple. In 2008, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) estimated that Canada would need 3,000 DREs to meet international standards.

Conservative Senator Claude Carignan, who is his party's lead critic on the cannabis file, fears the number of DREs will not be sufficient to meet demand as police across the country try to detect drug-impaired drivers. He added that in his view, the legalization of cannabis – scheduled to occur before July 1 – should be delayed to ensure that police across Canada are ready to deal with the potential consequences, especially on the country's roads.

"At the very least, we won't be ready before the fall of 2018," he said. "Legalization should be delayed to ensure that all tools are in place to control drug-impaired driving."

Appearing in front of the Senate committee on legal affairs last week, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau did not disagree with senators who said that delaying legalization could help law-enforcement authorities.

"Would additional time be beneficial? More time is always beneficial to provide police time to train and plan. That's what we do. Given the amount of time we have, we will be prepared, with the resources we have to be able to respond," he said.