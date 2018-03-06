Missing and murdered inquiry asks for two more years to do its work

The inquiry that is examining why a disproportionately large number of Canada's Indigenous women are murdered or go missing is asking for an additional two years to fulfill its mandate.

Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, confirmed Tuesday that the government has been asked to give the problem-plagued commission, which was called a year and a half ago, the extra time to complete its work.

"Today we received a formal request from the commission for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls for an extension to its mandate. In the coming weeks, I will be discussing this request with families, Indigenous partners, provincial and territorial counterparts and my cabinet colleagues," Dr. Bennett said in a statement.

"The families of these women and girls need answers to the systemic and institutional failures that lead to the murder of so many Indigenous women," she said. "We are committed to getting them the concrete recommendations they have been waiting for, and putting an end to this ongoing tragedy."

The commissioners indicated last November, at the release of an interim report, that they would need more than the two years that the Liberal government had given them to complete their mission. Their final report is due Nov. 1, 2018.

"We have faced several obstacles from a bureaucratic and procedural and policy perspective in getting our national inquiry up and running and mobilized all across Canada," Marion Buller, the chief commissioner, said at the time.

The commissioners said those obstacles include cross-jurisdictional issues between the federal government and the provinces, a refusal by Ottawa to give the inquiry information it gathered before the formal inquiry began, delays caused by federal procurement rules, technological barriers and burdensome federal contracting regimes.

But they also said they have been given an impossibly short deadline for finding the causes behind the complex problem of murdered and missing Indigenous women. More than 900 people are now registered to appear before them, and the list is growing.

The $54-million inquiry, which is well into its information-gathering phase and has hosted multiple public hearings, has been criticized for failing to communicate adequately with families of missing and murdered women, the public and the media.

Some of the families have said the entire process has been flawed and should be restarted.

