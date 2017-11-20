Canada on alert as U.S. decision looms on Haitian residents

A Thursday deadline for the Trump administration to decide whether to resume deportations to Haiti has the Canadian government on alert.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he's hopeful Canada will get a heads up if the U.S. decides to remove temporary protected status for more than 50,000 Haitians living in the U.S.

An announcement earlier this year that their status was under review sent thousands to the Canada-U.S. border in search of asylum, catching the Liberal government off-guard.

Goodale says he and his U.S. counterpart agreed during meetings in Italy last month that better communication between the two countries was essential.

The surge also prompted an extensive outreach campaign to Haitian communities in the U.S., and two Liberal MPs travelled to Miami and New York late last week and over the weekend to resume those efforts.

A third, Haitian-Canadian Emmanuel Dubourg, heads to New York on Tuesday where he'll meet with the mayor's office and diaspora groups.