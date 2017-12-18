Mulcair expected to resign as Montreal MP after spring parliamentary session

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair is expected to resign as a Montreal MP in the new year.
A spokesperson for the New Democrats confirms Mulcair plans to depart after the spring parliamentary session, adding that the date of his resignation will be announced in the "near future."
He is expected to take on a teaching role at a university but the name of the institution has not been announced.
Mulcair, a former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister, scored a stunning 2007 by-election upset for the federal NDP in the Montreal riding of Outremont, until then a Liberal stronghold.
He became leader of the NDP in 2012 in a contest sparked by the death of Jack Layton, who'd led the party to official Opposition status for the first time in its history.
But six months following disappointing election results in 2015, when the party dropped back into a distant third place, Mulcair became the first federal leader ever rejected by his own party members in a leadership review vote.
Jagmeet Singh took over the helm of the party this fall.
Mulcair's departure is expected to spark a fierce by-election contest in Outremont, with the governing Liberals eager to reclaim their one-time bastion.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨