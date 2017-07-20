Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement is “too important” for partisanship, after federal Conservatives went on a cross-border campaign to criticize the Liberal government for paying $10.5 million to former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr.

Senior Liberals this week suggested that the Tories’ campaign against the government’s payout to Mr. Khadr could affect upcoming trade talks with the Trump administration, set to begin on Aug. 16 in Washington.

“This is too important to fall into partisanship,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Thursday during a press conference in Barrie, Ont.

“I will continue to engage constructively and responsibly with all parties in the House on the path forward, because Canadians expect their representatives, whatever party they be part of, to be standing up for Canadian interests and making sure that we are creating the right deal for Canada as we move forward on modernizing NAFTA.”

The Conservatives, however, say any backlash in the United States resulting from the apology and settlement with Mr. Khadr, a former inmate at the U.S. detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is Mr. Trudeau’s responsibility.

Mr. Khadr, a Canadian citizen who was sent to Guantanamo Bay at the age of 15 after he was accused of throwing a grenade that killed U.S. army medic Sergeant Christopher Speer and injured Sergeant Layne Morris in Afghanistan. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2010 that the actions of Canadian officials who participated in U.S. interrogations of Mr. Khadr had offended “the most basic Canadian standards about the treatment of detained youth suspects.”

Before the settlement, Mr. Khadr’s lawyers had filed a $20-million lawsuit against the federal government.

Mr. Trudeau again defended his government’s decision on Thursday, saying it would have cost much more to settle the case in court.

“Obviously people are troubled by the settlement, and as was I. And that’s why we settled. If we continued to fight this in court, we would have been spending three or four times as much money on a payout,” he said.

“Previous governments systematically and deliberately neglected to defend, and were even complicit, in the violation of a Canadian citizen's rights. This is not about the facts of what Mr. Khadr did or didn’t do. This is about what the Canadian government did or didn’t do. And when a Canadian’s rights are violated, everyone pays.”

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal published an opinion piece from Conservative MP Peter Kent, called “A Terrorist’s Big Payday, Courtesy of Trudeau,” and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel appeared Monday on Fox News, the same day the U.S. administration released its sweeping list of more than 100 negotiating objectives for NAFTA. The Conservative Party also launched a website, “Khadr Questions,” which invites visitors to tweet to Mr. Trudeau’s government with questions and concerns about the payment. The site collects personal data from visitors, although a Conservative spokesman said it is not a fundraising initiative.

Mr. Khadr, now 30, spent more than 10 years in U.S. and Canadian custody, much of that time in Guantanamo. Once the youngest detainee there, he was transferred to Canada in 2012 after accepting a plea deal. He later recanted.

Report Typo/Error