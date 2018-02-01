NDP says MP Erin Weir to be investigated after harassment complaint

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has suspended Erin Weir from his duties in caucus and launched an investigation following an unspecified harassment allegation about the Saskatchewan MP's behaviour.

Mr. Singh said an email was sent to members of the NDP caucus 36 hours earlier that contained an allegation that Mr. Weir "engaged in harassing behaviour" towards female NDP staff members.

Mr. Singh said nothing that he's read suggested the allegations are sexual in nature.

"This is a troubling allegation that I take very seriously. I have spoken with caucus and we will be appointing an independent investigator to conduct a fair and full examination of the facts available," Mr. Singh said.

"While that process is ongoing, Mr. Weir's duties as NDP MP will be temporarily suspended. Once the work of the investigator has completed, the MP's role in caucus will be evaluated."

Mr. Weir, who served as the party's public services and procurement critic, remains a member of the NDP caucus. Mr. Singh said there is no specific complainant named in the allegations.

"In this case, we just have a concern that's been raised by one of our members. The concern is serious enough for me to take action," he said.

Mr. Weir, an economist by training, was elected as the MP for Regina-Lewvan in the 2015 federal election. He also worked in the 2008 federal NDP war room, providing economic advice to the party.

In an email to The Globe, Mr. Weir said he did not know what was being alleged about him.

"I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Regina-Lewvan as a member of the NDP caucus," he wrote.

An NDP spokeswoman said Mr. Weir won't be attending committee meetings or speaking in Question Period, and has chosen not to come to the party's caucus meetings while the investigation is underway.

Mr. Weir ran for the leadership of the Saskatchewan NDP in 2013, losing to Cam Broten. He was also the NDP candidate for Regina in the 2004 federal election and once served as the president of the Saskatchewan Young New Democrats.