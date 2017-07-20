Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as former astronaut, and Governor General designate, Julie Payette talks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 13, 2017. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as former astronaut, and Governor General designate, Julie Payette talks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 13, 2017. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No issues raised to stop Payette from becoming governor-general: Trudeau Add to ...

BARRIE, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there was nothing that came up during the vetting of Julie Payette that he saw as a reason she shouldn’t be Canada’s next Governor General.

Trudeau says his officials conducted a thorough background check on Payette, but he isn’t saying whether he talked about two incidents that have been revealed in recent days.

The first was a dismissed charge of second-degree assault against Payette when she lived in Maryland in 2011, and a second being a fatal car accident in which Payette was not found at fault, first reported by CTV and The Toronto Star.

Payette has called the assault charge “unfounded”, noting that she was quickly cleared.

All Trudeau is saying is that his discussions with Payette revolved around her vision for the country and what she would do in the role of Governor General.

Payette is one of Canada’s most notable astronauts – the first Canadian female to visit the International Space Station in 1999, and a former chief astronaut at the Canadian Space Agency.

She has been chosen to succeed Gov.-Gen. David Johnston when the outgoing viceregal retires in the fall.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau praises Payette’s character when questioned about her dismissed second-degree assault charge (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular