Nova Scotia PC leader Jamie Baillie resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

Hours after Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader announced on Twitter that he had resigned his seat in the provincial legislature for "personal reasons", the PC Party of Nova Scotia says it requested Jamie Baillie's resignation after a third-party investigator found that the political leader had breached workplace harassment policy.

"The PC Party does not, and will not, tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace," the party said in a news release.

No further details about the investigation or the allegations against Mr. Baillie were given. The party has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. today.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Mr. Baillie said in a tweet that his priority is his family and asks for his privacy to be respected.

The announcement of his resignation comes nearly three months after he revealed plans to leave the helm of the official Opposition once a new leader was chosen.

Two candidates have announced they will seek the leadership position, but the party has not yet set a date for a leadership convention.

The party announced that Karla MacFarlane will become interim leader.

With files from Canadian Press