Criticism is mounting over the Trudeau government’s decision to offer an apology and multimillion-dollar compensation package to former child soldier Omar Khadr for abuses he suffered while detained in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Former Conservative defence minister Jason Kenney, now the leader of Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party, fired off an angry tweet on Tuesday about the $10.5-million in compensation that Ottawa is prepared to pay Mr. Khadr, who was accused of throwing a grenade that killed U.S. army medic Christopher Speer in the firefight.

During that same firefight in Afghanistan, Mr. Khadr was also accused of blinding in one eye former U.S soldier Layne Morris. Mr. Morris and the widow of Mr. Speer won a $134-million judgment in a Utah court for damages in 2015.

“Odious. Confessed terrorist who assembled & planted the same kind of IEDs that killed 97 Canadians to be given $10-million,” Mr. Kenney tweeted. “Khadr confessed to murdering Christopher Speer, a medic who rushed to his aid. Speer’s family won a $134-million judgment against Khadr.

Stephen Harper’s former campaign manager, Jenni Byrne, also weighted in on Twitter as did many other Canadians.

“He wasn’t ‘accused’ of war crimes & killing U.S. army medic Christopher Speer – he pleaded guilty,” Ms. Byrne tweeted.

Mr. Khadr’s lawyer, Dennis Edney has been seeking a formal apology and $20-million in compensation from the Trudeau government for the alleged abuse and neglect of Mr. Khadr while he was in prison. The apology and $10.5-million compensation package was negotiated last month.

The Conservative Party’s Foreign Affairs Critic, Peter Kent, said the party would not have an official comment on the apology and compensation package until the government makes a formal announcement.

“It bothers me,” Mr. Kent said. “The fact that he is living in Canada at liberty should be compensation enough. After all, he is former enemy terrorist combatant.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a vague response when asked about the compensation package for Mr. Khadr.

“There is a judicial process under way that has been under way for a number of years now and we are anticipating, like I think a number of people are, that that judicial process is coming to its conclusion,” Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday after a meeting in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

The office of Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was equally circumspect.

“Settlement processes are always strictly confidential by nature. Accordingly, the government is not in a position to provide any further comment one way or another,” Mr. Goodale’s office said in a statement.

Mr. Goodale and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland are the lead ministers on the Khadr file.

Attempts to reach Mr. Edney for comment have been unsuccessful.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2010 that the actions of federal officials who participated in U.S. interrogations of Mr. Khadr had offended “the most basic Canadian standards about the treatment of detained youth suspects.”

The court said the actions of the Canadian government had violated the former child soldier’s rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and deprived him of fundamental principles of justice.

A federal insider said the announcement of an official apology and compensation is expected this week.

“If the Trudeau government wishes to apologize for errors made in the past, that’s one thing, but handing $10-million in taxpayer money to Khadr is unacceptable,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Aaron Wudrick said. “If the federal government has an extra $10-million kicking around they should give it to the families of Canadian military veterans who were killed in Afghanistan by people who were fighting alongside Khadr.”

Mr. Khadr was captured in Afghanistan at the age of 15 in 2002, following a shootout with U.S. troops where he was badly wounded – blinded by shrapnel in one eye and with fist-sized exit wounds in his shoulder and chest.

He was accused of throwing a grenade that killed U.S. army medic Christopher Speer in the firefight and was sent to the U.S. detention facility in Guantanamo Bay.

Mr. Khadr, now 30, spent more than 10 years in U.S. and Canadian custody, much of that time in the Guantanamo Bay detention centre. Once the youngest detainee in Guantanamo, he was transferred to Canada in 2012 after accepting a plea deal.

Mr. Edney has said his client was treated abysmally even though he was a child soldier and his body was shattered from wounds. U.S. interrogators subjected him to sleep deprivation and solitary confinement.

Mr. Edney said Mr. Khadr was coerced into fighting by his father, Ahmed Said Khadr – a top al-Qaeda operative until he was killed in a gunfight with Pakistani troops in 2003.

In March, Mr. Khadr underwent a 19-hour operation in an Edmonton hospital to repair his shoulder, which was severely damaged during the firefight with U.S soldiers.

“Nobody advocated for his health whatsoever. Even when he came back to Canada, I raised all those issues with the Correctional Services and of course [former prime minister Stephen] Harper was not interested in hearing anything like that,” Mr. Edney said in an interview last March.

Mr. Khadr was freed on bail in May, 2015, and released under the supervision of Mr. Edney.

He said he would “prove to [Canadians] that I’m a good person.”

The International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group and Lawyer’s Rights Watch Canada have concluded that Canada contravened its obligations under the Conventions Against Torture by failing to prevent and investigate what happened to Mr. Khadr in Guantanamo Bay.

The apology and compensation is similar to the $10.5-million that Ottawa gave Syrian-born Canadian Maher Arar after a 2006 judicial inquiry found Canadian officials had passed on information about him to U.S. national-security authorities, leading to his torture and imprisonment in Syria.

Last March, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale issued an apology and compensation package to three Muslim Canadian men – Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad Abou-Elmatti and Muayyed Nureddin. They had been tortured and held for months in Syria and Egypt, suspected of links to terrorism.

A decade ago, they each filed $100-million lawsuits against Ottawa but halted their legal proceedings to allow former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci to conduct an internal inquiry. Mr. Iacobucci ruled in 2008 that Canadian officials were indirectly responsible for their torture.

