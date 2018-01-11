On NAFTA, Canada hoping for best, preparing for worst, Freeland says

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst ahead of the next round of negotiations to renew the North American free-trade agreement.

Speaking with reporters at a cabinet retreat in London, Ont., Ms. Freeland said progress has been made on several fronts and some chapters of the deal are nearly final. However, she noted the U.S. position includes some "extreme" demands that are unacceptable to Canada.

The minister's comments come a day after stock markets fell following reports that Canada is increasingly of the view that the United States will move to formally withdraw from NAFTA later this month when negotiators meet in Montreal.

Ms. Freeland said the Americans have always made it clear that one option would be for the U.S. to invoke article 2205 of NAFTA, which allows any of the three member countries to provide a six-month notice of withdrawal from the deal. Providing that formal notice does not oblige the country to actually withdraw from the deal and there is significant debate about whether U.S. President Donald Trump could pull the U.S. from the pact without support from Congress, where members are generally supportive of NAFTA.

"From the very beginning, the U.S. has been clear and very publicly clear about the possibility that the U.S. would invoke article 2205. That is no secret. That is something that has been very publicly known since even before the beginning of the talks," Ms. Freeland said. "Our approach from the start has been to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. So Canada is prepared for every eventuality and that is a whole of government preparation."

The three countries are close to concluding chapters on "bread and butter" issues, the minister said, but disagreements remain over what the minister described as "unconventional" and "extreme" positions from the American side. The minister did not list those issues.

"We've been talking with Canadian stakeholders and we have some new ideas that we look forward to talking with our U.S. and Mexican counterparts about in Montreal. So I think if there's goodwill on all sides, we could have a great outcome in Montreal," she said.

The cabinet retreat comes as the Canadian government is launching a wide-ranging court challenge against the United States before the World Trade Organization.

While Ms. Freeland said that case is primary about the continuing cross-border dispute over softwood lumber, federal Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne suggested Thursday that it was also about sending a broader message.

"We understand that this is our largest trading partner, but I think the American colleagues also understand when you stand strong in sending a message that says we will stand up for our forestry industry, we'll stand up for our aerospace industry, we'll stand up for Canadian workers, you get respect," he said. "When people see that you're firm, you get respect. And I think that the message that has been sent yesterday is one of firmness."

