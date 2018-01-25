Ontario PCs to appoint interim leader in wake of Patrick Brown sexual misconduct allegations

Ontario's Progressive Conservative caucus is preparing to meet on Friday morning to appoint an interim leader following Patrick Brown's resignation amid allegations that he had inappropriate sexual relations with teenage girls.

Mr. Brown's abrupt fall leaves the party without a leader four months before an election that the PC party was favoured to win according to recent polls. He was forced out by senior party members after initially saying he would remain as leader while defending himself against allegations of misbehaviour during his time as a federal MP.

Members of the caucus will meet around the dinner hour with the party's executive to discuss critical decisions about the party's future. On Thursday, party deputy leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark said it hadn't been decided yet whether the interim leader would be at the head of the party in the next election or whether the members of Ontario's PC Party would hold a snap vote in the next four months to choose a permanent leader.

"It was appropriate that Mr. Brown resigned as Ontario PC Leader. Now it's time for the Ontario PCs to move forward together to elect a new parliamentary leader. We're fortunate to have a team of talented, experienced MPPs and candidates preparing for the election.The PC Caucus will be meeting to make this decision tomorrow," Ms. Jones and Mr. Clark said in a statement.

In an e-mail to the party's legislators, PC Party president Rick Dykstra says he has requested an interim leader be selected, and MPPs have agreed. However it's unclear what will happen after that.

Mr. Dykstra said in his email that interim leader would serve until a new leader is picked in a leadership election, according to the party's constitution. It's not clear from his message when that leadership election would take place.

Vic Fedeli, who ran for the PC leadership in 2015, was one of the first in the party to put forward his name to replace Mr. Brown. On Thursday afternoon he announced that he's looking to win the party's leadership and has been told by fellow Tories in the party's caucus that it's his time to lead.

"I've had tremendous support, all through the night and day, I've been hearing from people that it's your time Vic, it's your time to do this. I'll respect the decision of caucus and let my name stand tomorrow," he told reporters. "I think I'm going to be a strong choice."

Before his jump into provincial politics, Mr. Fedeli was the mayor of North Bay.

It's been less than 24 hours since the party was rocked by the allegations and Mr. Brown's resignation.

Caucus members held two conference calls just before midnight Wednesday and demanded that Mr. Brown resign. He agreed to the request on the call. At 1:30 am he released a statement.

"These allegations are false and have been difficult to hear. However, defeating Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual," the statement read.

"For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as Leader of the Ontario PC Party. I will remain on as a MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations."

The scandal is the latest in a global Me Too reckoning that has toppled high profile men accused of sexual misconduct in several industries, from film to politics. Mr. Brown, 39, was the second Canadian leader to fall Wednesday. Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie was asked to resign his post Wednesday morning after an investigator hired by the provincial PC Party to probe "allegations of inappropriate behaviour" found he had breached workplace harassment rules.

The timing of Mr. Brown's departure gives the PC party little opportunity to recover before Ontario goes to the polls in June. The opposition party had been leading Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals in popular support. Politically active since his youth, Mr. Brown, who is single, was seen as the party's best hope of ending the Liberals 14 years in power.

Early Thursday morning, the PC caucus unanimously agreed that Mr. Brown had to go as leader.

"Mr. Brown is entitled to a legal defence and due process, but he cannot lead us into an election as a result of these allegations. The Ontario PC Caucus unequivocally upholds the principle that a safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve," announced the group of 29 MPPs in a statement.

At a press conference in her Queen's Park office on Thursday morning, Ms. Wynne said the allegations against Mr. Brown were "shocking." While she would not comment on whether or not Mr. Brown should resign his seat in the legislature, the premier said the allegations against the former opposition leader were a sign of Ontario's continuing struggle with issues of sexual harassment.

"I did watch the story last night and I would say to those young women that they were very brave and I acknowledge that it was very courageous for them to step forward. I would also say to them that I hope that they will find the supports that they need," she said. As for Mr. Brown, she added that the "political fallout will be the political fallout" for him.

The premier also ruled out moving the election date.

It took less than four hours to radically reshape the province's political landscape. Reporters were summoned to Queen's Park for a news conference at 9:45 p.m., just minutes before CTV News aired a report alleging sexual misconduct involving two young women. A visibly upset Mr. Brown vowed he was innocent and would stay on to fight, saying he was made aware only hours earlier by CTV News that the network was ready to report the allegations.

"A couple of hours ago, I learned of troubling allegations about my conduct and character. And I'm here tonight to address them. First, I want to say these allegations are false. Categorically untrue. Every one of them," he said.

Mr. Brown abruptly left the podium and ignored a throng of journalists who followed him to a waiting vehicle outside. When asked if he would comment further, he replied "I'll be at work tomorrow."

But as he drove away, his inner circle was already disintegrating. Members of his campaign team and office staff announced they were stepping down because Mr. Brown had rejected their advice that he resign for the sake of the party. As the scandal began to gain international attention, senior party members organized emergency phone calls to tell Mr. Brown they would not support him.

Andrea Horwath, leader of the third-party NDP, was quick to call for Mr. Brown to step down.

Mr. Brown's colleagues also began to post public statements when they knew his resignation was imminent.

Caroline Mulroney, one of the party's star candidates who is running in York-Simcoe, posted that "we are living in a powerful moment where women and girls across Ontario, across Canada and around the world are ending their silence ..."

She added "when we hear allegations, we must listen. We must make sure these injustices are never tolerated, and that we respect and honour the brave women we are hearing."

The political shakeup was caused by a report by CTV News about Mr. Brown's interactions with two young girls several years ago. The news agency reported that one girl, a high-school student in Barrie at the time of the incident, alleges that she met Mr. Brown at a local bar with a mutual friend. The future PC Leader invited them to his home and provided them with alcohol, though they were underage. During a tour of his home, he stopped in his bedroom with her and then exposed himself and asked her to perform oral sex on him, CTV News reported. She did briefly and then left.

The Globe and Mail spoke Thursday with the other woman, who first told her story to CTV. The woman, who met Mr. Brown when she was 18 and he was a federal MP, worked in his office for two summers while she was a university student. She alleges that during an after-party at Mr. Brown's house in the summer of 2013, while she was intoxicated and Mr. Brown was sober, he kissed her and climbed on top of her while they were alone in his room.

"I kind of froze for a few minutes, and he laid me down on the bed and was on top of me, kissing me…I remember him pushing himself up against me. I felt his erection there," she said.

"I would characterize it as a sexual assault, because of the power imbalance and because of how drunk I was."

She said she asked Mr. Brown to drive her home and she did. The next summer she went on to work for him again, believing the experience could help her career. After the alleged incident, she claims Mr. Brown also invited her to travel to India with him as his assistant. "He told me that I would look good on an elephant," she said. After speaking with her father, she said she ultimately turned down the offer.

The woman said since coming forward with her story to CTV, she has felt supported by politicians and the public.

"The support and the kind of message of solidarity that are out there online are really incredible, and very much appreciated. It's kind of validating to hear that, and see that people say that this is not ok. Because for so long I didn't see it as that big of a deal. It was kind of normalized for me, and so it's been a kind of overwhelming experience," she said.

"What happened with me I think was an abuse of power and I think that for that reason it's important that the public was aware."

The Globe has chosen not to identify the woman. CTV also did not reveal identities.

After Mr. Brown's press conference on Wednesday, his campaign manager, chief of staff and deputy campaign manager announced they were resigning.

"Earlier today, all three of us became aware of allegations about Patrick Brown. After speaking with him, our advice was that he should resign as PC Party Leader. He did not accept that advice. Since our view is that this advice was in the best interest of the PC Party, we have therefore resigned our positions," they announced.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a statement that sexual misconduct and harassment have no place in Canadian society or politics.

But he stopped short of calling for Mr. Brown to step down amid the allegations.

"I understand how difficult it can be for women to come forward under these circumstances," Mr. Scheer said.

"The allegations against the Leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives are extremely serious and should be investigated fully."

At the federal PC caucus meeting at the Empress Hotel in Victoria, Mr. Scheer evaded reporters going in, but is expected to hold a news conference later. MP Tony Clement said "My emotions range from shock to anger."

Mr. Clement said Mr. Brown did the right thing stepping down: "He is owed due process in the court of law, but in the court of public opinion, the tide had turned. "This is utterly unacceptable behaviour in any year, in any era, it is unacceptable if the allegations are true. Our staff have to be treated with dignity. That's the position of the Conservative Party of Canada."

He expressed faith in the party's ability to recover.

MP Lisa Raitt expressed similar sentiments. "First things first: Mr. Brown did the right thing last night resigning," she told reporters. "We are talking an awful lot now about women coming forward, it's very important, I want to be very clear that if there is anybody in our party, or anybody on the Hill, or anybody in constituency offices who is experiencing these issues right now, I want them to know they can come to me. I have an open door."

Regarding the leadership race, she acknowledged that there are people who are floating her name as a potential successor. "That's fine, but we are only 12 hours after some incredibly difficult news in my party which I care about deeply. My focus for June is making sure we have a change in government and right now this is an important time for us."

Marilyn Gladu, the MP for Sarnia-Lambton, said the provincial party should take the lead in investigating the "serious allegations" but she said the federal party may be pulled into it. "I'm sure if the investigation doesn't get started provincially, then Andrew Scheer would take the lead," she said. " He has been clear that all of these sorts of allegations need to be investigated."

Like most Ontario residents, Mr. Brown's constituents in Barrie woke up to news of his resignation. John Zaba said he was shocked to read the news Thursday morning. Stopping to talk to reporters on Dunlop Street during his morning dog walk, he said he has known Mr. Brown since he was in municipal politics. He said he feels stepping down as leader was a "wise move," so as not to muddy the waters so close to the election. But he said has no problem with Mr. Brown staying on as MPP.

At Fisher's Barber Shop, barber John Fisher said the news was all anyone was talking about.

"Hey, it gives us something to talk about other than Donald [Trump]," he chuckled.

While he declined to talk politics, he said he questions the timing of these allegations and the news coverage so close to the election. He said he doesn't think Mr. Brown had a choice but to step down as leader and likely as MPP too.

With a report by Adam Radwanski, Laura Stone, Justine Hunter and Molly Hayes.