Ontario Tories have little time to make sense of what Patrick Brown left behind

The decision, for members of the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus, was not a difficult one.

From the moment Patrick Brown stood before reporters on Wednesday night to deny emerging allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenagers – fighting back tears, running away from the cameras without taking questions – it was obvious he would have to be forced out if he did not go willingly. The immediate exodus of his top staff said as much; so did even momentary consideration of what it would now be like to go into an election campaign in the #MeToo era with him as their leader.

So twice, on conference calls just before and just after midnight, MPPs rebuffed pleas from Mr. Brown for a little more time to get his side of the story out. The second time, they told him that even waiting until dawn to resign was not an option, if he wanted to do so before they all released a statement of their own calling for him to go.

Story continues below advertisement

By 1:30 a.m., Mr. Brown had done as he was told, still denying any guilt but announcing that for the good of his party and his province he would step down.

And so ended what was, for the Ontario Tories, the relatively easy part.

Watch former Ontario PC leader emotionally vow to fight sexual misconduct allegations

Related: Patrick Brown steps down as Ontario PC leader amid sexual misconduct allegations

Opinion: Powerful men laid low by the hour: #MeToo remaking society literally overnight

That's not to be cavalier. No doubt, the MPPs and others in their party were sickened by what they heard that night, on a human level beyond just a political one. The few PC insiders answering their phones sounded as shaken as you would expect.

But at least they were able to take quick, decisive action, to be unified in doing the right thing. What comes next – well, it will need to be quick too, but what it needs to be exactly is a whole lot less clear. Having Mr. Brown gone by morning was one thing; figuring out how to replace him in time for this spring's provincial campaign is quite another.

As of Wednesday morning, the Tories were the odds-on favourites to replace an unpopular Liberal government in its 15th year, and they seemed to be on a low-risk path toward presenting themselves as a passable option. Now they are going to have to throw away any kind of normal playbook, just to be ready to compete.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A big part of their problem is logistical. A typical leadership contest of the sort that elected Mr. Brown in 2015, in which all party members get a vote, would have to be so compressed that it could prove disastrously chaotic. But the most obvious alternative, to leave the leadership choice to caucus, would risk alienating the grassroots. Presuming that caucus would choose from within its own ranks, it would also limit the field – ruling out the likes of Caroline Mulroney and Rod Phillips, recent recruits as star riding-level candidates, not to mention Christine Elliott, the former MPP who was runner-up to Mr. Brown last time around.

But even if the Tories manage to land on a reasonably smooth process, and even if it selects someone who under the right circumstances could win Ontarians over, that leader will have a very short amount of time in which to make sense of a party recently been rebuilt according to Mr. Brown's vision for it.

Mr. Brown was not beloved: Many provincial Tories considered him an interloper after he leapt from life as a federal Conservative backbencher to lead their party, and more than a few plainly considered him an intellectual lightweight. But he worked enormously hard, energizing the party and filling its coffers as he hustled his way around the province. That, and strong polling numbers that had more to do with the Liberals' unpopularity, were enough to give him leeway with a PC Party that just wanted to win an election for the first time this millennium.

Mr. Brown used that leeway to re-embrace Red Toryism not seen in Ontario since the Bill Davis era ended more than three decades ago. Embracing social spending and some manner of carbon pricing, declining even to go too hard against government policies such as a rapid increase of the province's minimum wage, he seemed to be trying to convey to Ontarians that they could get a fresh face without a dramatic shift from the Liberals' values.

That was not the way many other would-be PC leaders would have run, at the helm of a party with a more conservative caucus and support base, and it may be deeply uncomfortable for whoever is chosen as his replacement. But it also happens to have been enshrined as the party's 2018 platform, copies of which – with Mr. Brown's face plastered on the cover – have already been distributed around the province. Trying to lurch back toward whatever brand of conservatism the next leader prefers could make for a nasty case of whiplash among Tories trying to figure out what exactly it is they're trying to sell.

Meanwhile, the machine supposed to deliver that sales job has been almost entirely constructed by Mr. Brown, for Mr. Brown. After taking over a shell of a party, organizationally, he loaded up its highest levels with trusted allies. The membership ranks, which have increased dramatically since he took over, are now filled largely with members of immigrant communities to which he had strong personal ties. He had a strong hand in candidate recruitment, and some of the party's nominees are his personal friends.

Story continues below advertisement

It's anyone's guess how many of the people Mr. Brown brought into the tent will now choose to exit it. So with a couple of months at most to prepare for the election and introduce himself or herself to Ontarians, his successor will either have to start virtually from scratch, or work with an apparatus custom-built for a leader last seen literally fleeing the building.

Possibly it will prove a good fit, and the PCs will reach heights Mr. Brown could not have led them to even without the allegations that felled him. But it's uncharted territory the Tories are headed into, and it's unlikely they'll be as unified figuring out how to navigate it as they were in tossing Mr. Brown overboard.