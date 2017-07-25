The Trudeau government is prepared to walk away from NAFTA negotiations if the Trump administration insists that dispute-settlement panels be removed from the accord, a senior official says.

Canada, the United States and Mexico will sit down on Aug. 16 for the first round of talks aimed at rewriting the North American free-trade agreement – the only reopening of the accord in the past 23 years. The negotiations are taking place at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened during his campaign last year to tear up NAFTA if he could not extract a better deal for Americans.

Report Typo/Error