The Trudeau government unveiled an $867-million aid package for the Canadian softwood industry to help blunt the pain of punitive American duties on shipments bound for the United States – penalties imposed as a persistent trade dispute with Washington flares up again.

“Canada is standing up to the U.S. Canada is standing up for Canadians,” Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said at a news conference Thursday to announce the assistance.

This support arrives shortly after punitive U.S. duties began to bite into Canadian softwood producers’ bottom lines. Preliminary countervailing duties were applied effective April 28 and higher penalties are expected in the months ahead.

The Conference Board of Canada recently warned that this trade dispute could trigger 2,200 forestry job cuts across Canada.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has slapped tariffs on Canadian softwood shipments to the U.S. following a complaint from the American lumber lobby which alleges provincial governments subsidize Canada’s industry by allowing them to harvest trees at cut-rate costs.

“Our government strongly disagrees with the trade actions taken by the U.S. Department of Commerce … we will continue to fight these duties vigorously, including through litigation,” Mr. Carr said.

He acknowledged however that despite Canada’s determination to oppose the Americans, it “doesn’t make the uncertain days ahead any easier for those affected.”

The aid includes more than $600-million in federal loans and loan guarantees that will be made available through two crown corporations: the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC).

EDC will make commercial financing including loans and loan guarantees – for a total of up to $500-million available to assist forestry companies.

The BDC will make $105-million in financing available to help firms.

As well, Ottawa will earmark $260-million to support efforts to help workers laid off by the dispute to upgrade their skills, to extend the maximum period for work-sharing agreements to 76 weeks from 36 and help indigenous organizations pursue new business opportunities.

The Trudeau Liberals are moving faster and with greater support for Canadian producers than their predecessors initially did 15 years ago during the last Canada-U.S. softwood-lumber dispute. This haste suggests the federal government is paying close attention to the potential political fallout that could result from widespread job losses in the cross-border trade battle.

In the previous trade tussle, it was seven months before cabinet approved an aid package that was initially only $100-million.

Right now, five Canadian forestry firms must pay preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 3.02 per cent to 24.12 per cent on lumber shipments, while the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped other lumber producers from Canada with a weighted average duty of 19.88 per cent.

Duties paid by Canadian firms will be held in trust by the United States. Tariffs for new shipments will be collected by the United States during a four-month period for countervailing duties and a six-month period for anti-dumping, but additional duties will be suspended pending a final determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

U.S. producers say, under their system, the cost of timber rights on private land is more expensive than the Canadian “stumpage” fees paid by forestry companies to cut trees down on provincially owned property. In British Columbia, for instance, Crown timber accounts for 95 per cent of the province’s forested lands.

The Forest Products Association of Canada welcomed Ottawa’s aid announcement. “We appreciate that the federal government is standing tall for Canadian forestry communities by launching a comprehensive package in the face of trade actions that we believe are without merit.” association chief executive officer Derek Nighbor said in a statement.

Report Typo/Error