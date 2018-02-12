Ottawa orders national-security review of Aecon sale to Chinese state-owned firm

The Trudeau cabinet has ordered a formal national-security review of the $1.5-billion takeover of Canadian infrastructure firm Aecon Group by a Chinese state-owned construction and engineering enterprise.

Aecon released a statement Monday morning saying that the Toronto-based firm and China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC) have extended the closing of the transaction until March 30 to allow for a formal national-security review to take place.

Aecon said in its Monday statement that the "federal Cabinet has, under section 25.3 of the Investment Canada Act, ordered a continuation of the national-security review of the proposed acquisition of Aecon by CCCI."

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who oversees Investment Canada, has refused to answer pointed questions in the House of Commons on whether the proposed takeover is going through a preliminary screening for a formal national-security review.

Related: Aecon raises red flag about opponent of its sale to Chinese state-owned firm

Globe editorial: China's Aecon buyout needs a full security review

Read more: Subsidiary of Chinese Aecon buyer blacklisted for allegedly bribing government officials

All foreign investments are subject to some degree of national security screening. The Aecon deal has been under scrutiny since last fall by Ottawa on whether it constitutes a "net benefit" for Canada.

The action the Trudeau cabinet has taken indicates there is lingering concern about the takeover. As the Investment Canada Act itself says, an order such as this is issued "if the minister has reasonable grounds to believe that an investment by a non-Canadian could be injurious to national security."

However, Mr. Bains's office issued a statement on Monday confirming that a national-security review will be undertaken and maintained that the transaction will be subject to vigorous scrutiny.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"This is the next step in this specific case. We are following the advice provided to us by the national-security agencies," said Mr. Bains's press secretary, Karl Sasseville. "We follow the advice of those who actually have the information and intelligence necessary to make these determinations: our national-security agencies. We will continue to do our diligence to review the potential national-security ‎implications, as we have been doing since day one. We never have and we never will compromise on national security."

A national-security review – conducted by Public Safety and Canada's security and intelligence services – focuses on the nature of the business to be acquired, the parties involved in the transaction and potential third-party influence. It considers the potential effects on defence, technology and critical infrastructure.

The government may deny the acquisition or set terms or conditions on the investment. Last year, there were five formal national-security reviews out of more than 700 foreign takeovers.

It is not known how long the formal security review will take, but there is growing opposition to the Chinese takeover from within the construction industry and from the federal Conservative Party. Aecon and CCCC were to have closed the transaction on Feb. 23.

Oliver Borgers, a lawyer with McCarthy Tétrault LLP in Toronto, said this extension of the review buys the government more time to scrutinize the deal.

"This signals that Minister Bains is of the view that the transaction could be injurious to national security," Mr. Borgers said.

Story continues below advertisement

"The cabinet order does not mean that a negative finding has been made, but rather that issues have been raised that require closer scrutiny."

The deal is opposed by the 20,000-member Canadian Construction Association and Conservative MPs, citing concerns that Aecon could under-price Canadian competitors by having access to Chinese government loans at less than market rates. The Conservatives have also expressed concerns about CCCC's close ties to the Communist Party and allegations of corruption and bribery on infrastructure in the developing world.

Aecon, led by CEO John Beck, sought to allay concerns about the deal on Friday when it sought to answer concerns that have been raised about its involvement in critical infrastructure projects, such as nuclear facilities – contracts that would pass on to CCCC if the transaction is approved by Ottawa.

"Aecon does not own any intellectual property related to nuclear energy; nor does it possess any other sensitive proprietary technology," the company said. "Aecon offers construction and refurbishment support to clients in the nuclear industry."

It also disputed comments by University of Ottawa security expert Wesley Wark where he characterized Aecon as "deeply embedded in both military and civilian critical infrastructure." The company said that, "Aecon is not building or involved in sensitive military installations."

The construction firm pushed back at the notion that an Aecon owned by China would receive subsidies from Beijing in the same way that China Communications Construction Co. does. The Canadian Construction Association has said it's worried that Aecon would be able to undercut domestic rivals once it's part of the CCCC family.

Aecon rejects that. Any subsidies that CCCC receives "are related to specific research and development projects in China that are available to any company involved in those projects." The subsidiary of CCCC that would own Aecon, the company said, "does not receive government subsidies for its international activities."

Aecon noted that three large trade unions – the Laborers' International Union of North America, the International Union of Operating Engineers and Canada's Building Trades Unions – back the deal.

Mr. Beck said in a statement on Friday that he expects Ottawa will review the deal on "the merits" and the company will continue to seek to "obtain all necessary regulatory approvals to the close the transaction."