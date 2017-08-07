The Trudeau government has reached out to Saudi Arabia and Western allies to register unease over Riyadh’s apparent use of Canadian armoured vehicles against its own citizens, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says.

“We’ve expressed our concerns … to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Minister said Monday during a teleconference.

She’s also taken the matter to the European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini. Ms. Freeland said she raised the matter with the EU’s foreign secretary during meetings in Manila this past weekend.

“I shared with her Canada’s concerns and Canada’s investigation of this matter because I know that some European member states and the European Parliament has been concerned as well.”

European Union lawmakers have raised major concerns about selling arms to Saudi Arabia in the past two years, particularly because Riyadh has been waging a bloody intervention in neighbouring Yemen. The 28-member EU Parliament passed a motion urging countries not to sell weapons to the Saudis after UN monitors accused a coalition led by the Mid-East kingdom of targeting civilians in deadly bombing raids in Yemen.

Ms. Freeland had previously asked officials to investigate after The Globe and Mail published a story on the apparent use of Canadian-made combat vehicles in Saudi Arabia’s violence-plagued Eastern Province.

For the first time, video footage and photos on social media allegedly showed the Islamic kingdom using Canadian weaponized equipment against Saudi civilians – a development that spurred calls in recent weeks for the Liberal government to halt defence exports to the oil-rich nation.

Military equipment experts consulted by The Globe identified the machines appearing in these videos and photos as Gurkha RPVs, produced by Terradyne Armored Vehicles in Newmarket, Ont., just north of Toronto.

While Canadian political debate over the past 18 months has focused on a $15-billion deal to supply Riyadh with weaponized armoured vehicles produced at General Dynamics Corp.’s London, Ont., plant, other unrelated Canadian companies such as Terradyne have been making their own combat-machine sales to the Saudis.

The House of Saud’s use of combat machines against its Shia population in the eastern part of the country goes to the very heart of the controversy over whether the Trudeau government is violating Canada’s weapons export-control rules, particularly with the $15-billion sale of General Dynamics armoured vehicles to Riyadh for which the Liberals approved export permits in 2016.

Canada’s export-control rules call for restrictions on arms exports to countries that have “poor human-rights records” and a “record of serious violations of the human rights of their citizens.” Shipments are supposed to be blocked if there is a chance the buyer could turn the arms against its own population.

A fight between the Sunni-dominated regime and minority Shia dissidents in the country’s Eastern Province has grown more violent with heavy crackdowns by the Riyadh regime. The Saudis have brought in more weaponry to bolster their tactical forces, and videos and photos circulated by Shia activists on the Internet show these additional assets include what appear to be armoured vehicles produced by Terradyne.

