Ottawa says it won’t buy fighter jets from companies that harm Canada’s economy

The federal government will make it harder for companies that harm Canada's "economic interests" to win the $26-billion competition to provide 88 new fighter jets to the Canadian Armed Forces, a senior federal official says.

The move is a direct response to U.S.-based Boeing Co.'s ongoing trade dispute with Canada's Bombardier Inc., which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said will affect dealings between the company and the federal government.

"Our government feels it is important to maximize economic impacts; as such, the evaluation of bids will also include an assessment of bidders on Canada's economic interests. This new assessment is an incentive for bidders to contribute positively to Canada's economy," Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough said. "Bidders responsible for harming Canada's economic interests will be at a distinct disadvantage compared to bidders who aren't engaged in detrimental behaviour."

Four federal ministers and the Chief of the Defence Staff are announcing new details on Tuesday of the upcoming competition to replace Canada's fleet of CF-18s. A formal request for proposals is scheduled to be unveiled in the spring of 2019, with a winning bidder announced in 2022.

Under the new rules, the federal government will not only ask bidders to provide a package of industrial and technological benefits (ITBs) for Canada's aerospace industry, but also to submit to a new "economic impact test." The objective of the requirement will be to ensure that the foreign-based companies that are bidding on the contract will provide an overall positive impact on the Canadian economy.

"This will look at the company as a whole and assess its broad-based impact on Canada's economic interests," a federal official said, who spoken on condition of anonymity before the announcement was made. "What it means is that a bidding company that is responsible for harm to Canada's economic interest is going to be at a disadvantage."

The companies that are seeking to bid on the contract will have a few years to "put their best foot forward," giving the likes of Boeing time to adjust before the competition is over, the official said. Other potential bidders include Lockheed Martin (F-35), Saab (Gripen), Dassault (Rafale) and Eurofighter (Typhoon).

The federal government will also officially announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward on a plan to acquire new Australian fighter jets as an "interim" measure to help Canada meet its international obligations.

The move will confirm that the Canadian government has cancelled its plans, announced last year, to buy 18 new Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing. Mr. Trudeau had said that Ottawa would not proceed with the planned $6.4-billion contract because Boeing was not acting as a trusted partner by proceeding with its trade dispute against Bombardier.

The deal to acquire the Australian jets is not yet final, so final details on the cost of the acquisition are not expected to be made public at this time. Still, the federal official said that the final cost will be lower than the planned purchase of the Super Hornets.

"We have received an offer for sale of F-18 aircraft from the government of Australia, which we intend to pursue, and we have received an offer of Super Hornets from the U.S. government, which we intend to let expire," Ms. Qualtrough said.

Boeing responded to the planned cancellation of the Super Hornet purchase with a statement last week that signalled that it was looking forward to bidding on the contract for the full fleet of fighter jets.

"The Boeing Company respects the Canadian government's decision and applauds the government's continued use of a two engine fighter solution, which is a critical part of their northern Arctic border defence, NORAD co-operation, and coast to coast to coast security," Boeing spokesman Scott Day said.

"We will continue to look to find productive ways to work together in the future. Boeing is fortunate to have an outstanding 100 years of partnership with Canada, which had culminated in our $4-billion annual economic impact in Canada, and we look forward to partnering for the next 100 years," he said.

Boeing filed a trade complaint against Bombardier last April, alleging the Canadian plane maker used unfair government subsidies to clinch an important contract for 75 CS 100 planes to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines at "absurdly low" sale prices.

The U.S. Commerce Department sided with Boeing in rulings in September and October and slapped preliminary import duties totalling 300 per cent on C Series planes. That legal process continues with final rulings expected by the U.S. International Trade Commission early next year.

Bombardier denies any wrongdoing and says Boeing cannot prove it was harmed by the Canadian company's actions because it did not offer Delta any planes of its own.