The Trudeau government says it will send up to 20 police officers to Iraq as part of its commitment to fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

At the end of June, Canada extended its military mission in Iraq for another two years.

The police officers, both men and women, will support efforts to re-establish a local police presence in areas newly liberated from ISIL control and advise their Iraqi counterparts on issues such as gender, diversity and human rights.

There now are three Canadian police officers in Iraq, with a fourth going in the next month.

Others will be sent in gradually over the next two years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian police will contribute to stability in the troubled country.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the mission is in keeping with Canada’s efforts to support women and girls, “who are among the most severely affected by the conflict in Iraq.”

“This mission provides Canadian policewomen with a unique opportunity to train and advise Iraqi police officers and contribute positively to creating longer-term stability, security and prosperity,” she said.

Report Typo/Error