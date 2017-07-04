Transport Minister Marc Garneau is opening the door for new infrastructure proposals as part of a $2-billion plan to reduce bottlenecks at major ports of entry and modernize the country’s transportation network.

Mr. Garneau will announce Tuesday the first call for submissions for projects to build a national trade corridor aimed at helping Canadian exporters get their goods to the United States and other international markets. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 5.

