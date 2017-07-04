Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The container ship Zim Antwerp arrives in Halifax on Thursday June 29, 2017. At 349 metres long, the vessel is more than three times the height of Fenwick Tower, a 98-metre Halifax apartment building. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The container ship Zim Antwerp arrives in Halifax on Thursday June 29, 2017. At 349 metres long, the vessel is more than three times the height of Fenwick Tower, a 98-metre Halifax apartment building.

Robert Fife - OTTAWA BUREAU CHIEF

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is opening the door for new infrastructure proposals as part of a $2-billion plan to reduce bottlenecks at major ports of entry and modernize the country’s transportation network.

Mr. Garneau will announce Tuesday the first call for submissions for projects to build a national trade corridor aimed at helping Canadian exporters get their goods to the United States and other international markets. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 5.

