The Liberal government unveiled what it is branding “Canada’s first feminist international assistance policy” Friday, with plans to eventually ensure that at least 80 per cent of Canadian aid helps advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The policy, which comes after more than a year of consultations, also commits $150-million over five years to establish a new Women’s Voice and Leadership Program, which will respond to the needs of local women’s organizations in developing countries. International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau launched the policy during a speech to stakeholders at Global Affairs Canada’s headquarters in Ottawa on Friday morning.

“Our new feminist international assistance policy is the most ambitious and progressive in the history of Canada’s diplomacy. It will make Canada a global leader in promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.”

Ms. Bibeau said a significant shift in Canada’s international assistance policy was needed after a decade of Conservative leadership. She accused Stephen Harper’s government of muzzling Canada on the international stage and failing to champion women’s rights.

“Only 2 per cent of our bilateral assistance was allocated to projects whose primary objectives were gender equality and the empowerment of women,” she said.

“It was high time to take a good, hard look at the situation and adopt a new plan, a more ambitious plan, a more feminist plan.”

According to the new policy, by 2021-2022, at least 80 per cent of Canada’s international assistance spending will focus on equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Ms. Bibeau said this focus will help all countries achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to end poverty, fight inequality and tackle climate change by 2030.

The government has also promised to ensure that at least 50 per cent of Canada’s bilateral assistance is directed to sub-Saharan Africa, which has been hit hard by severe drought and conflict. The Harper government was criticized for turning Canada’s back on Africa by closing diplomatic missions and cutting development aid in favour of other parts of the world, such as Latin America.

Speaking on background, senior government officials said the new policy works within the government’s existing development budget – meaning the government has no plans to increase its foreign aid spending. The government currently spends only 0.26 per cent of Canada’s gross national income on foreign aid – a far cry from the UN target of 0.7 per cent.

While Canadian NGOs welcome the government’s commitment to support women and girls’ empowerment, they have said more money is needed to fulfill that promise.

“An increase to the aid budget will be essential to boost Canada’s leadership on women’s rights,” Oxfam Canada said in a statement following the federal budget in March.

The new international assistance policy will apply a “human rights approach” to six focus areas: gender equality, human dignity, growth that works for everyone, environment and climate action, inclusive governance, and peace and security.

The public consultations took place from May to July of last year, during which time the government held more than 300 consultations in about 65 countries. More than 10,000 written submissions were made by Canadian and international stakeholders, including NGOs, experts, donor and partner governments, and people living in developing countries.

