MPs and senators are preparing for some longer-than-usual work days over the coming weeks as the government aims to pass a number of new laws before Parliament breaks for the summer.

Parliamentarians return to Ottawa Monday for the final legislative push, during which Ottawa hopes to add to the just 23 bills it has passed since the Liberals took office a year and a half ago. Government House Leader Bardish Chagger has already warned MPs of the government’s plans to extend daily sitting hours for the House of Commons until midnight, starting Monday, in an effort to pass legislation before the summer break.

It’s unclear how much success the government will have in the coming weeks; the House is set to rise on June 23 and the Senate on June 30. A more independent Senate, established by the Liberals a year ago, means that bills have come back to the House of Commons for reconsideration after amendments in the Red Chamber, eating up sitting time.

For instance, the government’s Bill C-4, which, among a number of proposals, would repeal a Conservative law forcing a secret-ballot vote for any decision to certify or decertify a union, has been the subject of a legislative Ping-Pong. A Senate amendment in April, mostly supported by Conservative senators, changed the bill in a way that keeps the secret-ballot voting in place. The legislation was sent back to the House, which rejected the Senate’s amendments, setting the stage for a standoff between the chambers. While the government has allowed more time for meaningful debate, it is ready to limit it through a measure known as time allocation. After opposition parties refused to consider Liberal changes that would have provided more predictability for government legislation, Ms. Chagger bit back, saying they should expect time allocation more often on government legislation in order to speed up the passage of government bills.

According to the Liberals, the government has used time allocation only 14 times on nine bills during its mandate. The Harper government used time allocation 91 times on 56 bills during its last four years in office.

Time allocation is not as much of an option for the government in the Senate, though. Government representative Peter Harder has floated the idea of using time allocation, but winning over majority support may be challenging due to division in the chamber. In the 105-member Senate, there are 38 Conservatives, 35 Independent senators who have formed their own group, 18 Liberals and seven independents. There are seven vacancies.

Mr. Harder has said he is committed to passing all government bills in the Senate before the summer. Although time allocation may not be possible, the Senate could choose not to adjourn on June 30 and sit into the summer.

Here are five noteworthy pieces of legislation that may become law in the coming weeks:

Bill C-44

The government’s budget implementation act is a top priority for the Liberals. MPs on the House of Commons finance committee will begin a clause-by-clause review of the bill Monday. Once the House approves the bill, it will go through the same process in the Red Chamber. Senate committees have been holding prestudies of the legislation prior to it being passed in the House, which will likely allow the bill to be approved before the summer. The legislation has faced criticism for including the creation of a $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank. The opposition has said that section should have been introduced as a stand-alone bill to allow for more in-depth study.

Bill C-6

Bill C-6 would repeal many parts of the former Conservative government’s citizenship legislation, including a provision that revoked citizenship from dual Canadian citizens convicted of terrorism, treason or espionage. The Senate sent the bill back to the House for consideration earlier this month with a number of amendments, including one that would reinstate the right to a court hearing before citizenship is stripped. The previous Conservative government eliminated the right to a Federal Court hearing for individuals subject to revocation of citizenship when the revocation was based on fraud. The government is currently considering whether it will support the amendments in the House.

Bill C-16

The transgender-rights bill is currently at committee stage in the Senate. Some senators, including Conservative Don Plett, have criticized the bill for barring discrimination based on gender expression without defining what that means. Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould defended the legislation, arguing that other grounds of discrimination, such as race and religion, cannot be simply defined either.

Bill C-22

Bill C-22 would create a national-security committee of parliamentarians, as promised by the Liberals during the 2015 election campaign. The legislation is currently at second reading in the Senate. As the bill currently stands, the committee would consist of eight MPs and three senators, with no more than five members from the governing party. The committee would have the power to look into intelligence and security operations in any government department or agency. All members would have security clearances and be bound by a secrecy oath.

Bill C-210

Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger tabled his bill seeking to make the anthem gender-neutral before he passed away last summer after a battle with ALS. The legislation proposes replacing the phrase “all thy sons command” with “all of us command.” The bill has faced criticism from some senators, including Conservative Michael MacDonald, who said the “sloppy” legislation is an attempt to sanitize a national symbol. It is currently at third reading in the Senate.

With reports from The Globe’s Bill Curry and The Canadian Press

