Vic Fedeli named interim leader of Ontario PCs after Patrick Brown’s resignation

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives have a new interim leader, Vic Fedeli, who takes over a party shaken after the abrupt resignation of Patrick Brown following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Brown's time at the helm of the party came to an end early Thursday morning, only hours after a news report aired with two young women alleging that he acted in a sexually inappropriate way with them years earlier. While Mr. Brown, who has denied the allegations, had vowed to fight on as leader, his caucus quickly revolted against him and called for his resignation.

In the day since then, the party has been divided on whether the caucus should quickly choose a new leader to lead them into an election just over four months away, or whether a full leadership vote should be held with the party's 200,000 members.

Story continues below advertisement

After several hours of talks on Friday at Queen's Park between 28 members of the party's caucus – Mr. Brown was absent – Mr. Fedeli was selected as the party's interim leader. The former mayor of North Bay and MPP for Nipissing, Mr. Fedeli had competed against Mr. Brown for the party's leadership in 2015 and lost. Since then Mr. Fedeli, 61, had been one of the party's stalwarts in the legislature and often tangled with the Liberal government in his role as the oppositions' finance critic.

Opinion: Confused yet? Ontario PCs seem confused, too, over Friday's leadership selection process

Globe editorial: Patrick Brown can protest his innocence, but he had to go

Read more: Ontario PCs in turmoil amid sexual-misconduct allegations against Patrick Brown

Before heading into the party's caucus room at Queen's Park for Friday's vote, PC MPP Lisa MacLeod says she brought up allegations she had heard about Mr. Brown to the party's campaign team and was told they were "unfounded" weeks before he resigned.

Ms. MacLeod said she flagged allegations about the then-leader's conduct "two or three times before Christmas."

While she would not provide specifics on the allegations, Ms. MacLeod said they were similar to those brought forward earlier this week by two women as first reported by CTV News.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"There were lot of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard. I did and I would bring them to the campaign team. I did that before Christmas," she told reporters. "I was told that it was unfounded. I'm not a private investigator, I'm not a police officer, but certainly when I heard issues about women I would bring them forward."

Dimitri Soudas, the former director of communications to prime minister Stephen Harper who volunteered to run the PC war room, said in a series of tweets on Friday that Ms. MacLeod "informed me of rumours and allegations in regards to her then leader, Mr. Brown.

"She did not have specific details. Just rumours. I strongly urged her to raise these issues directly with Mr. Brown as I was a volunteer and she was a caucus member," he wrote. "I also urged her to raise this issue with caucus. She clearly didn't."

The party must now decide whether to opt for a formal leadership race before the June 7 provincial election, given the tight timeline.

Some Tory MPPs want the interim leader to stay on until the election because they believe it would give the party the best chance to regain its momentum. Before Mr. Brown was toppled, the opposition party was favoured in public polling to win, ending the Liberals' 14-year reign at Queen's Park.

However, others within the party, including at least one promising candidate, are arguing it would be undemocratic to not allow members to select their new leader.

Story continues below advertisement

Rod Phillips, considered one of the party's star candidates and running in the riding of Ajax, said in a statement that the entire party membership, and not the caucus, has to choose the leader that will guide the party though the election.

"The leader who takes us through the election must have a clear mandate from all members of the Ontario PC Party. Our Party is made up of some 200,000 members across our province. This isn't without its challenges, given the timelines, but it is the right thing to do," he said. Mr. Phillips is the former chair of the Postmedia newspaper chain and the former head of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

Mr. Brown has not released any further statements since he was forced to resign at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. He said he would stay on as an MPP in Barrie and defend his reputation.

It took less than four hours for Mr. Brown's leadership to unravel.

Reporters were summoned to Queen's Park for a news conference at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, just minutes before CTV News aired a report alleging sexual misconduct involving two young women. A visibly upset Mr. Brown vowed he was innocent and would stay on to fight, saying he was made aware only hours earlier by CTV News that the network was ready to report the allegations.

Before Mr. Brown had even left the legislature, his inner circle was disintegrating. Members of his campaign team and senior staff announced they were stepping down because Mr. Brown had rejected their advice that he resign for the sake of the party. As the scandal began to gain international attention, senior party members organized emergency phone calls with caucus members.

During a late-night conference call, everyone, with the exception of Mr. Brown, was unanimous in saying he had to step down, an insider said, explaining he was given an ultimatum: Either caucus issues a statement or you do. The conference call reconvened after a half-hour break, at which point Mr. Brown had prepared a statement, saying he was resigning.

The political shakeup was caused by a report by CTV News about Mr. Brown's interactions with two young girls several years ago. The news agency reported that one girl, a high-school student in Barrie at the time of the incident, alleges that she met Mr. Brown at a local bar with a mutual friend. The future PC leader allegedly invited her to his home and provided them with alcohol, though they were underage. During a tour of his home, she said he stopped in his bedroom with her and then exposed himself and asked her to perform oral sex on him, CTV News reported. She said she did briefly and then left.

The Globe and Mail interviewed the second woman who spoke with CTV. The woman, who met Mr. Brown when she was 18 and he was a federal MP, worked in his office for two summers while she was a university student.

She alleges that during an after-party at Mr. Brown's house in the summer of 2013, when she was 19, and while she was intoxicated and Mr. Brown was sober, he kissed her and climbed on top of her while they were alone in his room.

"I kind of froze for a few minutes, and he laid me down on the bed and was on top of me, kissing me … I remember him pushing himself up against me. I felt his erection there," she said. "What happened with me I think was an abuse of power and I think that for that reason it's important that the public was aware."

She said she was approached by CTV last month, but had previously shared her story with one of the outlet's reporters. She said no one influenced her decision to speak out. The Globe has chosen not to identify the woman. CTV also did not reveal identities.

Mr. Brown's sister, Stephanie Brown, posted a statement on Facebook Friday morning in his defence.

"What happened to my brother was disgusting. And make no mistake, he is the victim," she wrote in a post that she said her friends could share in their own social media channels. "These completely false allegations were 100 per cent politically motivated and nothing more than a political hit. I know them for a fact to be untrue. Those who know me would characterize me as a strong feminist but making false allegations does not help the feminist cause. Applauding accusers who remain nameless ghosts to bolster political capital – pathetic. My brother is the kindest person I have ever known – he has always worked tirelessly to help people. He did not deserve this."

Premier Kathleen Wynne, at a news conference in her Queen's Park office on Thursday morning, said the allegations against Mr. Brown were shocking. "I think many of us feel very shaken by what we heard last night," she said.

While the Premier would not comment on whether Mr. Brown should resign his seat in the legislature, she said the allegations against the former opposition leader were a sign of Ontario's continuing struggle with issues of sexual harassment. "We all have to be vigilant and we have to shine a light in all parts of our lives to create those safe places that we know are possible, but for whatever reason, we have not been able to create," she said.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said any New Democrat facing similar allegations would not serve under her. "If he was in my caucus, he wouldn't be sitting as an MPP any longer," she said. "This is about women coming forward and calling out behaviour that they experienced and I have to say I was pretty disgusted by what I heard in terms of their story."

Mr. Brown was the second Canadian leader to fall this week, after Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie was asked to resign his post after an investigator found he had breached workplace harassment rules.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addressed the allegations against both men. "We have a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and sexual misconduct in the Conservative Party of Canada."

With reports from Molly Hayes in Barrie and Justine Hunter in Victoria