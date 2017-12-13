PMO confirms staffer being probed over unspecified allegations

An official in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is being investigated over unspecified allegations.

The Prime Minister's Office is not identifying the official or the nature of the allegations.

However the staffer, Claude-Eric Gagne, the PMO's deputy director of operations, issued a statement Wednesday night that he is on leave because of an "independent investigation regarding allegations" that have come to the PMO's attention.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he challenges the "veracity" of the allegations and has offered his complete co-operation to the investigator.

Gagne says he won't comment any further.

Trudeau's director of communications, Kate Purchase, says any allegation brought to the PMO is taken extremely seriously.

"In this case, an investigation was immediately triggered with the assistance of an independent investigator and the individual in question went on leave, pending the outcome."

Purchase said the PMO would not comment further to protect the integrity of the process.