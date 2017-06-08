Good morning,
Today, the most most popular and powerful person in Washington, D.C., will be former FBI director James Comey. After being abruptly fired by U.S. President Donald Trump last month, Mr. Comey is set to testify in the Senate on the ties between the Trump team and Russia. He’s expected to say that Mr. Trump repeatedly interfered in the FBI’s investigation into whether members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle colluded with the Russian government. Mr. Comey’s prepared statement, which was posted yesterday, will also detail how Mr. Trump demanded loyalty, how Mr. Trump himself was not under investigation and how Mr. Comey broke from his standard practices and documented each of his encounters with Mr. Trump.
The televised session will begin at 10 a.m. and will see Mr. Comey deliver his prepared remarks before answering questions from Senators. In the afternoon a second session will happen behind closed doors. Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak to religious conservatives shortly after noon but before that his schedule is free as all eyes will be on Mr. Comey.
Related: Comey speaks: What to expect from the former FBI director's testimony on Trump, Russia and more
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and Mayaz Alam in Toronto. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Let us know what you think.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The Liberal government has waived a national security review of a Chinese takeover of a Canadian high-tech company. Vancouver-based Norsat International serves military clients such as the Pentagon, and is being bought by Hytera, a company that has drawn attention from Britain and Motorola.
Canada will have a more assertive role in protecting its Arctic airspace, according to the Liberals’ long-awaited defence policy review. The $62-billion plan will see much of the spending take place one or two elections from now.
The Liberals’ budget bill has nearly passed the House of Commons, but it could get a rough ride in the Senate. Some senators have expressed the desire for further study of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, and want to hive it off from the larger bill.
“As far as omnibus bills are concerned, I think the Senate has to draw a line in the sand and I think a $35-billion institution is certainly a good place to draw a line in the sand,” said independent Quebec senator Andre Pratte.
Madeleine Meilleur has withdrawn herself from consideration as the Official Languages Commissioner, one of the so-called officers of Parliament, after concerns about her partisanship.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark’s government could fall as early as June 22, as the legislature is recalled for a confidence vote that the BC Liberals will almost certainly lose. The Liberals came up one seat short of a majority in the May 9 election, and the NDP and Greens have since agreed to work together to defeat the government. Before that can happen, the legislature must pick a Speaker – which could make an already delicate minority even more fragile if the New Democrats are forced to put forward a member for the role.
In the meantime, the current government continues a public fight with the NDP over the future of the Site C dam. The NDP want to put the $8.8-billion hydroelectric project to a fresh review, but the Crown-owned BC Hydro says even a short delay could set it back by a year and cost $630-million. The NDP and Greens say the government’s assessment can’t be trusted – which, they argue, is all the more reason for an additional review.
And seven of the Bloc Québécois’s 10 members of Parliament say their confidence in their new leader is shaken, after her chief of staff tried to make the previous leader (still a sitting MP) look bad. The Bloc’s new leader, Martine Ouellet, was acclaimed to the post in March. She sits in the Quebec legislature -- not in Ottawa.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on defence: “The review of Canada’s defence policy took more than a year to assess the potential threats in the world and came back with one real priority: we’d better figure out a way to pay for a military. There are some new things in the Liberal government’s blueprint: more drones, surveillance, cyberdefence and special forces. But the big thing is an admission – a rare one – that Canada must spend more to have an army, a navy and an air force.”
Thomas Juneau (The Globe and Mail) on defence: “For some critics, this new money is insufficient. But Canada does not face a direct, conventional military threat; Canada is, fundamentally, a secure country. As such, there is no strategic rationale for massive investments in the defence budget.”
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on defence: “You decide whether this week’s one-two Liberal foreign and defence policy punch showed the Trudeau government has an iron hand inside the velvet glove it has been sporting in its dealings with the Trump administration. Or whether the government is simply recasting its efforts to stay in the White House’s good books in a manner that minimizes the risks of raising hackles in Canadian public opinion.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the policy shift: “In an age in which virtually every one of the institutions and assumptions of the postwar international order are under strain, if not under attack, the mere assertion of their enduring worth, together with a determination to work with others in their defence, can be made to sound like a radical departure.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
It’s election day in the U.K. Many jokes have come at the expense of British pollsters in the past few years after high profile misses. The last slew of election polls released, all coming after the London attack and before election day, show that the ruling Conservatives hold the best odds of forming government. What remains to be seen is whether they’ll be able to retain their majority, a prospect that was thought to be a certainty when British Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election. Since then, her lead has been dramatically cut. If you’re planning on following the results, polls close at 10 p.m. British Standard Time (5 p.m. Eastern) but more concrete results aren’t expected until at least 8 p.m. EST
And markets are expected to be in for quite the day as the worlds of business and finance try to sort through a myriad of signals coming from the Comey hearing, the British election and the European Central Bank’s rate decision.
Ross Douthat (New York Times) on the treatment of Britain’s Jeremy Corbyn and France’s Marine Le Pen: “So with Corbyn closer to power than Le Pen ever got, spare a thought for the far left’s actual 20th-century record, and remember that when history’s arc bends away from liberalism and consensus, sometimes there’s a commissar waiting at the end of it.”
Suzanne Moore (The Guardian) on what to learn from the election campaign: “We remain a deeply divided country. There has been a refusal to understand what Brexit meant, what the changing politics of Scotland means for England, what our place is in the world with Donald Trump in power. There are cracks everywhere and whether a two-party system can ultimately cover them up seems doubtful.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the Comey testimony: “Mr. Trump can be pleased by the Comey affirmation that he was not a target of the investigation into Russian meddling in the election campaign. Mr. Comey volunteered that fact to Mr. Trump. But of course new information could emerge or could have already emerged that draws the investigatory net closer to the President.”
Follow @channayon Twitter: