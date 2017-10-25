Politics Briefing: Economic growth helps Ottawa’s bottom line

Good morning,

The Bank of Canada has another rate announcement this morning, and while analysts don't expect a rate hike – yet – they are eager to hear what the Bank sees coming in the future for the Canadian economy. It's had a good year, which has helped the federal Liberal government. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said yesterday, in his fall fiscal update, that the federal deficit is down by about $9-billion this year, to just a hair under $20-billion. He said the government will use some of the extra financial room to fund improvements in the Canada Child Benefit and the Working Income Tax Benefit. Most of that improvement has come because of stronger than expected economic growth this year, but that may already be beginning to slow. Plus there is uncertainty in the months ahead, such as the NAFTA renegotiations.

CANADIAN HEADLINES

The federal Liberals voted down an opposition motion to close an ethics loophole that allows ministers to keep assets in a holding company, rather than divest them or put them in a blind trust.

The Quebec Liberals have faced an outpouring of backlash over Bill 62, a new law passed that would require residents to uncover their faces in order to access public services. Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée softened the new regulations somewhat, but women who wear a face covering for religious reasons would still have to remove it when taking a class. If you want to get caught up on the issue we've built an explainer on Bill 62, how it'll be enforced, how it came to this and some of the historical undercurrents that are at play in the province.

The New Brunswick Liberals will introduce a carbon pricing model that respects the province's economy, according to Premier Brian Gallant. The comments came as the government's Throne Speech was delivered. The province hasn't decided what model to use, however.

And the Ontario Liberals are breathing a sigh of relief. A judge has dismissed a bribery case against Pat Sorbara, an aide to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Gerry Lougheed, a fundraiser for the Ontario Liberals in Sudbury. The two were accused of offering a potential candidate in a Sudbury by-election a job or appointment if he stepped aside for Ms. Wynne's preferred choice.

British Columbia's auditor-general says the provincial government's promise to ban the grizzly bear trophy hunt won't go far enough to protect the animals. In fact, Auditor-General Carol Bellringer says the impact of human activities on grizzly habitat, not hunting, is the greatest threat to the species. The NDP government promised to end the trophy hunt at the end of this year's season. Environment Minister George Heyman says his government will deliver a grizzly bear habitat plan, more dedicated funding to provide for additional conservation officers, plus a new Species at Risk law next year.

The federal government is looking to settle a land claim for an area that includes Parliament Hill.

Members of Parliament say they hate heckling but they do it anyway, a new survey says.

And MPs of colour share their stories of life in politics. "I've had incidents where I've had constituents come in and you're engaging in a discussion with them and it may well be that the solution they're seeking for is something you cannot provide … [then] the ugliness will come out and racist remarks will come out. And it often ends with the suggestion that I should go back to some other country," NDP MP Jenny Kwan told The Hill Times.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the fall fiscal update: "Another finance minister, at another time, might have waited for improvement of the economy to look more like a lasting trend, before rushing to say the government is expanding supports like the Canada Child Benefit. One might have waited until the next full budget. Not Bill Morneau, not now. This was an emergency. Mr. Morneau has taken a beating for months over proposed changes to small-business taxes, and then for failing to sell his shares in the family business to guard against conflicts of interest. He's battered. The Liberal government is sliding in opinion polls. Quick, get the keys to the treasury, and a team of spin-doctors! This was time to act. Or at least to look like you're acting." (for subscribers)

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the deficits: "It is, indeed, only because spending has risen as fast as it has that we have a deficit at all — and it is only because revenues have risen as fast as they have that it is not larger than it is. The story the Liberals liked to put about after they were elected was that it was not so much their own spending increases as an unexpected shortfall of revenues that explained why the deficit was so much larger than they had promised."

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on 180 degrees of Morneau: "On the journey to small-business tax reform, the Liberal government has arrived at its destination. Where are we? According to my GPS, approximately 180 degrees off of the government's original course. Back in July, the Liberals said their goal was reducing the use and abuse of the tax benefits that come with incorporating a small business in this country. Right up to last week, Finance Minister Bill Morneau insisted that's what he was doing. And then he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – well, mostly the PM – took the mic at the Pastaggio pizza parlour and announced a U-turn. The government's key talking point, and the heart of its policy, instantly went from "closing small-business tax loopholes" to "cutting small-business taxes."

Barry Kiefl (The Globe and Mail) on Netflix and taxes: "If a Netflix tax is off the table, then what Canada needs is a 'Joly' tax, equivalent to a TV/internet licence fee, collected from consumers when they pay their income tax. The revenue would be used to fund a commercial-free CBC, private TV production and other media, perhaps including traditional newspapers, whose business model has been decimated by the internet. The tax would be an additional 2 per cent on top of a person's income tax, which would amount to about $100 for the average taxpayer and generate about $3-billion annually. This would truly put Canadian TV on the world stage with programs that have international acclaim."

Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the Lac-Saint-Jean by-election: "Mr. Trudeau may believe he needs to moderate his views on one of the country's most divisive issues – anti-niqab laws he called a 'cruel joke' while in opposition, but has now said it's not Ottawa's job to challenge – to maintain a strong hold on power. That's because Quebec ridings such as Lac-Saint-Jean, which the Liberals claimed on Monday after the retirement of Conservative MP Denis Lebel, offer some of their best hopes for seat gains in the general election two years away. And depending on how things shake out elsewhere, those constituencies – most of them in rural areas, small towns or Quebec City – could decide whether they win a second majority government."

Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on the Lac-Saint-Jean by-election: "Justin Trudeau's Liberals added the Quebec seat of Lac-Saint-Jean to their ranks on Monday for the same reason Stephen Harper did in a byelection a decade ago. In both instances, a plurality of Lac-Saint-Jean voters wanted one of their own at the federal government table. And so they returned the riding to the Liberal fold after a 33-year absence."

INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES

Chinese leader Xi Jinping now has his name in the Communist Party's constitution. "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" has entered into the official party doctrine. With the new development, Mr. Xi joins the rarified space of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping and exerts further control of the world's second-largest economy. "The inclusion of Xi Jinping thought in the constitution along with the requirement to pay obeisance to him as the party core is no small feat," one analyst told The Globe's Nathan VanderKlippe. "The new era is where Xi will take China in the years to come – history that has yet to be written."

Republican Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake fired a shot across the bow toward the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday. Mr. Flake announced that he intends to retire in a speech from the Senate floor (watch a clip here), while Mr. Corker announced earlier this year that he plans to step down as well. "Because politics can make us silent when we should speak, and silence can equal complicity. I have children and grandchildren to answer to. And so Mr. President I will not be complicit or silent, " Mr. Flake said. In the morning, Mr. Corker tweeted: "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff." Both men have voted in line with Mr. Trump nearly 90 per cent of the time on issues before the Senate.

Research for the Trump-Russia dossier, which alleges possible collusion during the election, was funded in part by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, according to the Washington Post.

Saudi Arabia is vowing to destroy "extremist ideologies" and turn to "a more moderate Islam," according to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who essentially runs the Islamic Kingdom for his father. "Seventy percent of the Saudi population is under the age of 30. In all honesty, we will not spend 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideologies. We will destroy them today and immediately," he said in a speech to the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh. Wahhabism, an ultra-conservative faction of Islam, holds an outsized influence over life in Saudi Arabia and gained popularity after 1979.

Kenya's Supreme Court will hear a petition to postpone the country's presidential election because some are arguing that a free and fair vote is not guaranteed.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico has been suffering as its electrical grid was decimated by the tropical storm. To get things back on track the federal government has contracted Whitefish Energy to a $300-million contract to rebuild the network. When Maria made landfall, two-year-old Montana-based Whitefish only had two full-time employees but it ended up landing the largest deal to repair Puerto Rico's electricity infrastructure. Whitefish, Montana is also U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's home town.

And in case you missed it, former FBI Director James Comey really is Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) on Twitter. Speculation was rampant about Mr. Comey's use of the handle but he posted a photo of himself in Iowa with the tweet: "Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways."