Good morning,
The Liberals are taking another step to tighten up political financing in federal politics by tabling a bill today to address the issue. We at The Globe, of course, are watching the bill with keen interest. Just a few weeks ago we won a National Newspaper Award in the politics category for our work exposing loose rules in the federal, B.C. and Ontario legislatures -- which prompted the Prime Minister to make some changes for how the Liberal Party conducts its business.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa, Mayaz Alam in Toronto and James Keller in Vancouver. If you're reading this on the web or someone forwarded this email newsletter to you, you can sign up for Politics Briefing and all Globe newsletters here. Let us know what you think.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The political drama in British Columbia, where the New Democrats are set to take power with the help of the third-place Green Party, is setting the stage for a confrontation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, who could become premier in a matter of weeks, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver have outlined the terms of their power-sharing agreement, and the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion into B.C. is front and centre. The parties say they’ll use “every tool” in their disposal to oppose the project, though it’s not clear what exactly they plan to do. Mr. Trudeau says he’s committed to pushing the project through, arguing that it’s in the national interest, and Alberta’s NDP Premier Rachel Notley says objections in B.C. are irrelevant because pipelines are squarely in federal jurisdiction.
While B.C. does not have direct authority over approving pipelines, experts say the new government could use the courts to delay the Trans Mountain expansion long enough that it would become financially unpalatable for Kinder Morgan and politically toxic for the federal government. Mr. Trudeau has not said how far he will go to force through the project over the objections of B.C.
Meanwhile, B.C. Premier Christy Clark has all but conceded defeat, but she nevertheless plans to test her confidence in the legislature rather than resigning outright. Ms. Clark acknowledges her government is almost certain to lose a confidence vote, though she says the transition of power should happen in public in the “people’s house.” She says she’ll recall the legislature next month and, if she loses a vote on the throne speech, won’t be asking the Lieutenant-Governor for a snap election.
The terms of the NDP-Green alliance also include a referendum on electoral reform, a ban on corporate and union donations, and an end to health-care premiums. For more on what’s in the deal, read our primer.
And the flurry of news had a pronounced impact on markets: Kinder Morgan’s Canadian unit made its debut today on the TSX below its IPO price, with shares falling more than seven per cent.
In other news…
A bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, has killed dozens of people and injured hundreds in the city’s embassy row. The Canadian embassy was damaged, but there are no reports yet of Canadians being among the dead.
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil squeaked across the finish line last night. The Liberals won a razor-thin majority of seats and Mr. McNeil will stay on as premier.
“The twin forces of technology and globalization are remaking the world; they’re creating possibilities that would have been unimaginable to our parents. Leaders who think we can hide behind these changes or turn back the clock are wrong,” Mr. Trudeau told Italian lawmakers in Rome. Although he didn’t mention the U.S. explicitly, he drew a sharp contrast with the White House on everything ranging from free trade and immigration to the fight against climate change.
General Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of defence staff, is praising a female soldier for going public with her concerns about sexual assault in the military.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and the governing Ontario Liberals have unveiled proposed legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2019. In addition to the wage increase, part-time, contract and temporary will receive equal pay for equal work and personal-leave benefits will be increased across the board. The decision was met with applause from lower-income families and workers but many in the business community are concerned about the impact on a labour market in which nearly 25 per cent of the workforce earned less than $15 per hour last year. The impact remains to be seen as Ontario’s economy has seen low unemployment but wage growth has been fairly stagnant.
And apparently a female politician can’t even announce her pregnancy without catching some flak.
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on a prospective B.C. NDP government: “In less than a month, B.C. could get a political makeover that could leave the province unrecognizable. What people eventually think of the new look will be fascinating to see.”
Kevin Page and Sahir Khan (The Globe and Mail) on the Parliamentary Budget Office: “The PBO legislation will be an important milestone for parliamentary fiscal scrutiny, but there is more work to do. Renewal efforts must continue to address systemic weaknesses in the financial system. The current estimates process is terribly broken and needs a fundamental overhaul.”
Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on funding transit: “What if we could get politics out of public transit? What if, instead of handing transit policy to the whims of politicians, decisions about spending and service levels were in the hands of a truly independent agency – the transit equivalent of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or the Bank of Canada?”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the opioid crisis: “Canada’s big-city mayors, who see the carnage caused by the opioid crisis on their streets every day, are speaking out. While their political views span a broad spectrum, they have a unified voice, and we owe it to ourselves to listen to them.”
Sheema Khan (The Globe and Mail) on what the Muslim community can do to tackle extremism: “Grassroots initiatives that teach resiliency to Muslim youth must be developed. Since Canada opened the doors of immigration, a plethora of ethno-religious groups have experienced racism. Yet, such groups have found the resiliency to survive and thrive. Muslims have deep resources within their faith about dealing with hostility through patience, principled justice and forgiveness. They can also use valuable anti-racism tools developed by civil society.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on NDP Premier Kathleen Wynne: “ Energized by the threat of extinction, and armed with a balanced budget, Ms. Wynne has become her own opposition party. It’s like she’s been shouting at herself from across the aisle at Queen’s Park, demanding that she deal with pressing issues, and then listening to her own harangues. Thanks to the Premier’s activism, the NDP will be less able to outflank her on the progressive front. The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, under new leader Patrick Brown, may find it more difficult next spring to attract voters who happen to be enjoying higher wages, lower utility bills, cheaper drugs and more secure housing.”
Martin Patriquin (iPolitics) on the Conservative leader: “[Andrew] Scheer probably will mosey down a political path similar to the one his predecessor took. His faith may be Roman Catholic; politically, he worships at the feet of Harper.”
GLOBE TALKS
Are you a Globe reader in Toronto? On June 7, we are hosting a live panel discussion called “Globe Talks: NAFTA in Play,” on the future of trade with our biggest partner. It features Globe journalists Barrie McKenna and Joanna Slater with experts Dan Ciuriak, Laura Dawson and Michael Kergin. Click here for details and tickets.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
What do people in Canada, Mexico and the United States think about NAFTA? Pew Research surveyed citizens across North America to gauge their views on the trilateral trade agreement. The findings: 74 per cent of Canadians think NAFTA has been a good thing for our country compared to 17 per cent who think it’s been a bad thing. In Mexico, those splits drop to 60 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, while in the U.S. the gap narrows even further, to 51 per cent vs. 39 per cent. In Canada support is fairly strong across the political spectrum: 83 per cent of Conservatives, 82 per cent of Liberals and 70 per cent of New Democrats think the deal has been a good thing. In the U.S, 60 per cent of Democrats think NAFTA has been a plus compared to just 30 per cent of Republicans — when the bill was ratified in 1993, 132 Republicans and 102 Democrats supported it in the House; in the Senate 34 Republicans and 27 Democrats voted for it.
The White House Director of Communications has resigned. Mike Dubke has stepped down from his role just three months after assuming it as the swirl of stories around the Trump-Russia connection continues to occupy the Republican administration. More resignations and firings could be in store as U.S. President Donald Trump looks to push the reset button.
YouGov’s first riding-by-riding projects in the U.K. election shows mixed news for Prime Minister Theresa May and the Tories. If the election were held today, the Conservatives would still gain the most seats but lose 20 seats and ultimately fall short of a majority. When Ms. May called for a snap election in April her party was more than 20 points ahead of opposition Labour according to some polls, a lead that would have easily delivered a majority.
“Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But here’s my number, so call me maybe.” Donald Trump may not have used those exact words, but the message to world leaders was essentially the same. Mr. Trump has been giving his private cellphone number to world leaders and imploring them to call him directly, foregoing long-standing diplomatic and security measures and calling into question the White House’s communications methods. Mr. Trump has asked Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Mr. Trudeau to dial his personal number. Canada’s prime minister reportedly obliged.
And hope you’ve had your morning cup of covfefe today. An errant tweet from Mr. Trump last night has even the President poking fun at himself.
Jana Puglierin (The Globe and Mail) on Merkel’s thinking: “ Ms. Merkel has made a clear strategic choice: Holding the EU-27 together has become her number-one priority. Germany needs a strong union – to feel comfortable in its own shoes and to exercise leadership. By saying that the Europeans had their destiny ‘in their own hands,’ she made the case for a stronger EU and a more active Germany in order to reach this aim. That was the key message of her beer-tent speech – not to throw transatlantic relations in the dustbin of history.”
Faye Flam (Bloomberg) on La La Land, Moonlight and nuclear war: “Talk with experts on North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, and it soon becomes clear that the biggest threat Americans face isn’t an intentional act of evil, but a confluence of stupidity and error. After all, the most frightening close calls during the Cold War started with trivial mistakes -- a dropped socket from a socket wrench, for example, or a training tape put in the wrong computer.”
Follow @channayon Twitter: