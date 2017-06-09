Good morning,
Do snap elections ever work? It’s safe to say the results of last night’s vote in Britain were not what Conservative Leader Theresa May had in mind when she called the surprise election in April. At the time, the Conservatives held a double-digit lead in the polls but only a slim majority in the House. Ms. May believed a larger majority would give her a stronger political mandate to push through the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Instead, although her party increased its popular vote, it lost enough seats to fall short of a majority government. Now she says she will govern with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland. It’s hard to know how long that union will last -- or how long Ms. May will be in the prime minister’s office.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is in Ottawa today to meet Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Tax reform and infrastructure spending are expected to be high on their list of topics to discuss.
Chief justices have been given the go-ahead to work with legislators on how to address delays plaguing Canada’s courts.
The terms of the ethics and lobbying commissioners have been extended, as the Trudeau government continues to struggle appointing officers of Parliament.
Critics are raising concerns about the Liberal government’s lack of a national-security review of a Chinese takeover of a Vancouver-based tech firm.
In British Columbia, Premier Christy Clark’s minority Liberal government could die a slow death when the legislature resumes in two weeks. Ms. Clark has called the legislature back on June 22 for a Throne Speech, which she will almost certainly lose in the face of an alliance between the New Democrats and Greens. But it won’t happen quickly – the Throne Speech is typically followed by up to four days of debate, and the Liberals don’t appear willing to expedite their own demise. The Liberals have cleared up an important procedural point, however: Liberal House Leader Mike de Jong says the party will likely put forward a Speaker to clear the way for the Throne Speech. That means the Speaker won’t have to break a tie, given the makeup of the legislature.
The expected change in B.C.’s government will dramatically alter the province’s approach to resource development, including when First Nations are involved. Several high-profile projects under the Liberals, including the Site C dam, the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, and liquefied-natural gas development faced opposition from First Nations groups. Green Leader Andrew Weaver says the province needs to nurture a “bottom-up” approach to development that seeks support for First Nations at the beginning of the process. He says if that happens effectively, there should be no need to talk about whether First Nations have a “veto” over projects.
And the wise owls in the Senate have voted down an innocuous-sounding amendment to a bill that aims to make the national anthem more gender-neutral. The amendment, though minor, would have had the effect of essentially dooming the bill to legislative exile because of House rules.
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on the British election: “Theresa May stands over the smouldering shell of a government, her Conservative Party’s cratered electoral map the ultimate product of her hubris. Her party will be able to govern, likely without her, but only barely. It will likely rely on the parliamentary support of Northern Ireland’s Unionists, who are arch-Tory in ideology but also staunchly pro-European. Her ‘Brexit’ agenda is effectively dead – a legal reality, triggered with an irreversible notice given to Brussels, that has lost its political backing in the real world.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on issues in the Conservative leadership count: “The Bernier camp was seeking change and influence, according to those who know what they’re talking about. The Conservative leadership selection process – a ranked ballot, equally weighted ridings, a combination of mail-in and on-site voting methods – is cumbersome and, as we’ve learned, vulnerable. The party needs to review procedures and come up with proposed improvements in time for the 2018 policy convention.”
Chris Selley (National Post) on Andrew Scheer and social conservatives: “Times change, and they usually stay changed. In the 1990 Liberal leadership race, every candidate professed to oppose abortion on principle. They split on how to manage it. Sheila Copps, the pro-choice stalwart, proposed restrictions after the first trimester. Now to be considered authentically pro choice in Ottawa you have to oppose even discussing the matter in Parliament. The Liberals demand that of their MPs. Harper, and now Scheer, very nearly do likewise.”
The Globe and Mail editorial board on the appointment of Madeleine Meilleur: “Faced with such opportunities, the Trudeau government has often displayed a remarkable ability for seeing an open net, misfiring – and instead scoring an own-goal. There’s a discernable pattern of unforced errors, lapses in judgment, self-harming secrecy and worse. Coming from a [Prime Minister’s Office] that sees itself as Mensa’s gift to Ottawa, it’s more than a little puzzling.”
Robyn Urback (CBC) on former FBI director James Comey’s testimony to Congress: “Nevertheless, it is remarkable that a go-to line being peddled by top Republicans is essentially that Trump didn't — and doesn't — know any better. Ignorance of the rules is a poor defence in most cases of misconduct, but apparently it's good enough to exonerate the guy in the White House.”
