Two months after British Columbians voted in an election, the New Democrats are poised to take power after 16 years in Opposition. The province’s Lieutenant-Governor invited the NDP to form a government last night, ending a dramatic few weeks that came to a head with Premier Christy Clark’s Liberals suffering defeat on a confidence vote. We have more details below.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Canada Day is coming. Downtown Ottawa streets are closing, the lines for Parliament Hill are getting set up and Prince Charles and Camilla -- who were in Nunavut yesterday -- visit Ontario’s Prince Edward County today, en route to Ottawa tomorrow. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the focus of the government’s investments celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation are in people, not buildings. “Our greatest strengths are not in bricks and mortar or even in the land, but in the people who share these communities who want to build a vibrant future together,” Mr. Trudeau said, in response to criticism that this anniversary won’t have as many major legacy projects as the one in 1967.
After July 3, Indigenous Canadians who want to apply for status under the Indian Act will not be able to get final approval from the government until Parliament resumes this fall and passes Bill S-3.
In an exit interview with The Globe and Mail, outgoing RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson says his force needs to devote far more resources to fighting organized crime, and less to terrorism. “Without being a fear monger, we’ve got to have political leaders understand what organized crime is, how [the perpetrators] get their advantage, how they corrupt individuals and institutions, how they get their hooks into people,” Mr. Paulson told The Globe.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will not disclose how often the Canadian Armed Forces has engaged in firefights with Islamic State militants in the past year. The Trudeau Liberals are lengthening the military mission in Iraq for two more years. The government has maintained that Canada’s involvement in Iraq and Syria is not a combat mission, which is what NDP Leader Tom Mulcair called it after a Canadian sniper killed an Islamic State fighter recently.
And Ottawa is putting forward new rules that would require that companies consult the federal government as well as Indigenous communities on major resource development projects well before they seek regulatory approval. The changes to the review process undoes a large swath of changes put in by the Harper government when it had a majority. Further proposals include increased environmental protections and ensuring that the public and Indigenous Canadians have an active role in the decision-making process.
Globe and Mail editorial board on indigenous peoples and Canada 150: “It’s not surprising, then, that as the country marks the 150th anniversary of Confederation, there is a widespread sense that any celebration of one of the most successful societies in the world must be tempered by the conscious acknowledgment that the rise of the nation created in 1867 has gone hand in hand with state-enforced maltreatment of the people who were here first.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on protests on Parliament Hill: “There’s nothing more Canadian than impolite party-crashing. Protest is in this country’s DNA, from the 19th-century pro-democracy rebellions in Upper and Lower Canada to the road blockades of Clayoquot Sound to the youth-fueled energy of Black Lives Matter and Idle No More. As a country, we tend to think we’re quiet and demure and resigned to our fate, and it’s countries such as Brazil and France and the United States that know how to agitate and organize. But in Canada protesters – both individuals and those who come together in large groups – have led the way and improved social justice for us all.”
Natasha Tusikov (The Globe and Mail) on Google and the Supreme Court: “Given the centrality of the Internet to daily life, we need to recognize the serious challenges in ceding regulatory authority to Internet companies. Instead of designating more authority to already powerful firms, government, industry, civil society groups and the public need to seriously consider how we are crafting public policy on the Internet, as well as who benefits and who loses.”
B.C. UPDATE
B.C.’s New Democrats are now set to take power from Premier Christy Clark’s Liberals, who were defeated in a confidence vote nearly two months after the provincial election. The New Democrats and Greens, who signed a power-sharing agreement a month ago, easily defeated the Liberals on a vote related to the Throne Speech. Ms. Clark immediately asked Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon to dissolve the legislature and trigger an election — after previously saying she wouldn’t do that — but the viceregal rejected her request. Instead, NDP Leader John Horgan becomes premier-designate, setting off a transition process that will last several weeks until Mr. Horgan and his cabinet are formally sworn in.
The imminent change of government in B.C. ultimately came down to the province’s Lieutenant-Governor, whose largely ceremonial position took on incredible importance in the wake of the May 9 election. Ms. Guichon is a lifelong rancher who was appointed in the fall of 2012. Friends and colleagues describe her as a careful, deliberative person who was well equipped to make such a pivotal decision.
Much of the speculation about what the Lieutenant-Governor would do, and how an NDP government could function, focused on the role of Speaker of the House. The Speaker is supposed to be an impartial referee divorced from partisan games, but the close standings in the legislature will mean the NDP’s Speaker will be routinely called upon to cast tie-breaking votes on matters of confidence and government legislation. It’s happened before; after the 2003 election in New Brunswick, the Conservative government of then-premier Bernard Lord was reduced to a one-seat majority and the Speaker, Conservative Bev Harrison, broke ties in favour of the government often. Mr. Harrison said in the circumstances, he had a responsibility to ensure the government could get its work done: “I did it. I had to.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the incoming NDP government: “After years on the Opposition benches, the party has a lot to prove. It will be a chance for it to shed some of the baggage it picked up during its decade in power in the 1990s. The party will need to demonstrate fiscal discipline. It will need to foster investor confidence, not let it slide.”
Vaughn Palmer (Vancouver Sun): “But in any event, Guichon has done her job in exemplary fashion. Now Horgan has to get on with the far more onerous task of doing his.”
CANADA 150
150 years (minus one day) ago, the country of Canada came to be, after the United Province of Canada (now Ontario and Quebec) joined with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The Globe (sans Mail) in its Confederation Day issue documented the state of the union on that day. The Globe’s publisher, George Brown, was a pivotal figure in the making of Canada and his July 1, 1867, edition offers insight into how Canada has changed and the many ways in which it hasn’t. One interesting tidbit from the edition: Mr. Brown had an affinity for statistics. Although the term “data journalist” was not in anyone’s vocabulary, he included charts on the country’s population, residents’ religious affiliation, production levels of key resources and how it compared to our southern neighbour. We’ve recreated those same charts, 150 years later, for readers interested in a glimpse into what Canada’s social and economic outlook was.
From ‘kindred spirit’ to ‘socialist nanny state,’ people from across the world have differing views of Canada. The Globe asked Canadian expats living abroad what people thought of Canada where they lived, what they themselves think of Canada and how that perception has changed since they’ve been living abroad. The answers offer an illuminating perspective on Canada’s standing in the world.
Buzzwords are common in Ottawa and in political circles across the country and it’s arguable that in recent months, “innovation” has been the hottest one. The Report on Business took a look through history at some of the Canada-led discoveries that changed the world and how they came to be. From telephones to canola, it turns out Canadians have been instrumental innovators.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again, this time attacking the appearance, temperament and intelligence of MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski. The latest round of misogynistic tweets drew widespread bipartisan condemnation. Of course, it is unsure how long Republicans will continue to disapprove of Mr. Trump, especially with health-care reform and tax reform on the agenda. When Mr. Trump’s Access Hollywood tapes surfaced, he was criticized harshly and many in his party said they could no longer support him.
Sarin gas was used by the Syrian government against its own people, the world watchdog on chemical weapons confirmed. The April 4 attack was responded to by the U.S. with a missile strike on a Syrian air base. The sequence of events led to elevated tension in the war-torn country as Russia has backed Bashar al-Assad’s government and warned that it would retaliate.
One of Pope Francis’ top advisers, Cardinal George Pell of Australia, is facing sex-abuse allegations. Cardinal Pell was thought of by some in Vatican circles as a potential successor but the growing crisis for Pope Francis could spell the end of the former’s role. In December, Pope Francis issued a letter to his bishops insisting that under him the Catholic Church would have a “zero tolerance” policy for sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Trump’s attack on the free press: “The President of the United States publicly stated that three major television networks, one major cable news channel and two of the most respected newspapers in the United States are not legitimate news organizations. The administration is matching words with actions by reducing the frequency of press briefings and banning television cameras from many of those briefings.”
Melissa McEwan (The Globe and Mail) on Trump’s misogyny: “That Donald Trump is a misogynist cannot be in question: He has bragged about being a serial sexual abuser; he has, on more than one occasion, compared women with buildings; he is the executive of a party whose health-care policy is being crafted exclusively by men – and he’s fine with that. These examples are, of course, just the tip of a depressingly vast iceberg of Mr. Trump’s rank sexism.”
Michael Higgins (The Globe and Mail) on Cardinal Pell: “Other cardinals have been accused of sexual impropriety and assault in the past and were either dismissed and disgraced, such as Hermann Groer of Vienna, or vindicated and cleared of all taint of wrongdoing, as in the case of the much beloved Joseph Bernardin of Chicago. But Cardinal Pell’s case is different, his key work of reform in the Vatican stalled, the Australian church polarized and demoralized, his reputation deeply compromised. The ramifications are also not limited to one jurisdiction because he is a member of the Pope’s inner circle.”
Dominique Moisi (The Globe and Mail) on the new balance of power in Europe: “A new triangle of geopolitical emotion has emerged in Europe: Britain has ceased feeling superior to France, and France has stopped feeling inferior to Germany. The question is whether this sentimental transformation will ultimately reorder the balance of power in Europe, and possibly the world.”
