On Dec. 3, 2012, Glen McGregor reported in the Ottawa Citizen that Senator Mike Duffy was claiming living allowances for a residence in Prince Edward Island, despite, he wrote, living in Ottawa for decades.



Over the next few years, the scandal snowballed in size to envelope the Prime Minister’s Office and (what felt at times like) the entire Senate.



Mr. Duffy was suspended from the Red Chamber by his fellow senators in late 2013. He was charged by the RCMP the following year and went to trial on counts of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in the spring and summer of 2015.



Stephen Harper’s Conservatives lost their re-election campaign that fall, Mr. Duffy was found not guilty months later, and in May of 2016 he returned to his seat in the Senate. Other senators who were under investigation by the RCMP either had their charges dropped or were never charged at all.



You may be forgiven for thinking, a year ago, that was the end of the so-called Senate expenses scandal.



You would be wrong.



This week Mr. Duffy launched a lawsuit against the Senate and the Attorney-General of Canada for his expulsion and the investigation against him. He is seeking $7.8-million in damages and loss of income.



In announcing the lawsuit, his lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, said it could take anywhere from two to five years for the case to make its way through the courts. Less if there’s a settlement; more if there are appeals.



For decades on Parliament Hill, Mr. Duffy reported the news.



For the foreseeable future, he’ll continue making it, too.



CANADIAN HEADLINES



After nearly 30 years in politics, Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote stepped down from the federal cabinet on Thursday. She has been on an indefinite leave of absence since April, due to unspecified family issues. The two-time breast cancer survivor revealed that she inherited the cancer-causing BRAC2 gene, which testing showed she passed on to her children. Both Ms. Foote and her children are well, but she said the threat to their health “put things in perspective.” “More than the jobs and the life, I love my family ... It’s my decision to be with them, where I need to be and where they need me to be,” she said.



Public Services and Procurement Canada is the first federal department to draft a policy to help transgender employees. The department unveiled a guide yesterday, titled Support for Trans Employees: A Guide for Employees and Managers, which describes practices to assist employees who have transitioned or are in the process of doing so.



An Ontario teachers’ union passed a motion that calls on all elementary schools in the province named after Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, to be renamed. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says that it wants the change because Mr. Macdonald was the “architect of genocide against Indigenous Peoples.”



Starting Aug. 31, Canadians can indicate on their passports that they do not identify their gender as male or female by getting an “x” mark instead of an “f” or an “m.”



And I can’t believe it’s not Trudeau: a sculptor in Toronto has carved an image of the Prime Minister out of butter. It has to be seen to be believed.



Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Senator Mike Duffy: “Senator Mike Duffy was acquitted in a court of law. A judge even declared it was Stephen Harper's PMO that was really to blame. But now Mr. Duffy wants to be declared the real victim here, and collect about $8-million. Let's just guess that most people in this country will find that too much to swallow. The thought that Mr. Duffy, now back in the Senate, could receive millions for his troubles probably is not going to make Canadians warm to the ol' Duff again.”



Christie Blatchford (National Post) on Mr. Duffy: “In truth, if he were to win the suit and a declaration that the Senate breached his Charter rights by arbitrarily suspending him without pay for more than two years, and the RCMP by conducting a prosecution the statement of claim calls negligent and politicized, it would be his only actual contribution to public life, unless one counts partisan speeches replete with bad jokes, stumping about the country for the Stephen Harper Conservatives and posing for photographs with the easily pleased.”



J.D.M. Stewart (The Globe and Mail) on John A. Macdonald: “Too many people launch into debates about the past assuming it is black and white, filled with winners and losers, heroes and villains. The reality is much different. History is painted with grey; it is filled with ambiguity, conundrums and perplexing evidence to reconcile. And it takes time, knowledge and consideration to figure it out. History is even more challenging when dealing with its characters, real people with human foibles and strengths. Take a peak into your own family to see some of the complexity. A further concern is that there seems to be a race right now to see how many historical figures can be knocked down by applying our own standards of justice and morality to the past.”



Rosalie Wyonch (The Globe and Mail) on taxes and the digital economy: “The scope of digital products and services covered, and the explicit requirements to be placed on non-resident businesses, should be designed with the focus on applying GST/HST to domestic consumption – keeping in mind the need to balance the application of new measures with minimizing the additional administrative burden placed on both foreign and domestic businesses. Delaying policy changes only prolongs the disadvantages that Canadian businesses face within their own borders and leaves tax revenue on the table at the expense of the Canadian economy.”



INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES



French President Emmanuel Macron was hailed as a saviour and a great reformer when he became the youngest president in France’s history. But just months into his tenure his support has cratered, hovering around 35 per cent, which would be lower than the three previous presidents at this time in each of their terms. And it’s about to get worse. Mr. Macron campaigned on loosening France’s labour laws to, among other things, make it easier to hire (and fire) workers and the country’s powerful labour unions are gearing up to make his life very difficult. The Globe’s European Correspondent Paul Waldie dug into where it all went wrong for Mr. Macron.



The United Nations is urging the U.S.-led coalition to pause airstrikes over Raqqa, Islamic State’s de facto capital, in order to allow civilians to escape. Amnesty International echoed the sentiments, saying that hundreds of civilians have been killed by air raids.



Missile experts rely on pictures released by North Korea for clues about the renegade nation’s weapons program. On Thursday, new photos showed that North Korea is working on an intercontinental ballistic missile more powerful than any it has previously tested. The photos showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un standing next to a diagram of a three-stage rocket called the Hwasong-13. The new rocket would put Washington and New York within range from anywhere in North Korea.



And Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar sat down with The Globe’s John Doyle during a visit to Toronto this week. Mr. Doyle describes the many contradictions of the man who will determine Ireland’s newest path: a conventional politician with an unconventional background for Irish politics, who is inherently likeable but not instantly charismatic.



David Shribman (The Globe and Mail) on divisions within the Republican Party: “‘The party is totally fractured,’ former governor Jeb Bush of Florida – who was a special target of Mr. Trump's attacks during last year's struggle for the GOP presidential nomination – said in an interview. ‘There were fractures before, but now Trump has made those fractures deeper.’ These divisions grew even more Thursday morning, when the President issued a fusillade of tweets targeting House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who, in ordinary times, would be the chief Republican allies of a Republican president.”



Sonya Fatah (The Globe and Mail) on India and China: “In the Himalayan highlands, a small stretch of rocky plateau is at the centre of a military standoff, with two Asian behemoths breathing fire at one another as Bhutan, an involved bystander, sinks into the shadows. The location – Doklam – is barely 89 square kilometres of land in dispute between Bhutan and China, with India playing protective mother hen to Bhutan. The current escalation is new, but the heart of the matter is not: Two countries are jockeying for neighbourhood control, fed by strategic concerns and the memory of the 1962 war, one in which China dealt India a crushing military blow. Bhutan is merely the stage where the second act of live theatre is unfolding.”



Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Muslims and Barcelona: “Last week, Mr. Rajoy, Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont and King Felipe VI put on a united front. But the blame game that followed their display of unity threatens to exacerbate regional tensions rather than attenuate them. The greatest risk, however, is the scapegoating of the country’s Muslims. Spain has set an example for the rest of Europe in the treatment of its Muslim population. It would be a tragedy if it forgets that now.”



Anna Sauerbrey (New York Times) on how Germany deals with Neo-Nazis: “What a strange moment, when the German chancellor lectures the American president on how to deal with neo-Nazis. But it’s also an instructive one, in that it highlights how the two countries deal with extremism. In Germany, the very presence of neo-Nazis openly marching through a city bearing swastika-emblazoned flags, as in Charlottesville, is unthinkable. Unlike the United States, Germany places strict limits on speech and expression when it comes to right-wing extremism. It is illegal to produce, distribute or display symbols of the Nazi era — swastikas, the Hitler salute, along with many symbols that neo-Nazis have developed as proxies to get around the initial law. Holocaust denial is also illegal.”



Have a great weekend!

