Twenty-four years ago this week, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada’s first -- and, so far, only -- female prime minister. Though her Progressive Conservative government went down in defeat just a few months later, she’s remained politically engaged over the years, most recently advising Justin Trudeau on appointments to the Supreme Court of Canada.
She’s also become very vocal about what she thinks about Donald Trump. In an interview with The Globe’s Laura Stone, Ms. Campbell says she’s speaking out (while her prime ministerial predecessor, Brian Mulroney, works behind the scenes) because she’s so worried about the damage Mr. Trump can cause. “We are in great peril,” Ms. Campbell said.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and Mayaz Alam in Toronto, with James Keller in Vancouver.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The U.S. defence department says it will review its dealings with Norsat International Inc., a Vancouver-based tech firm that is being bought by a Chinese company. U.S. members of Congress have expressed concern that the Canadian government declined to conduct a thorough national-security review of the takeover. It is part of a larger concern of how Canada is interacting with China as it seeks closer economic ties while balancing security issues, a debate that is already playing out in Australia.
The U.S. is imposing additional tariffs on Canada’s softwood lumber industry.
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has partially reinstated President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban, more migrants could start once again making their way to Canada. “It’s provided a chilling effect for the U.S., while Canada has been heating up as a desirable place,” one immigration lawyer told The Globe.
Canadian confidence in the U.S. presidency has declined to its lowest level in 15 years, according to a massive global study from Pew Research. Of those countries surveyed, only two expressed more confidence in Mr. Trump than Barack Obama: Israel and Russia.
A Carleton University criminology professor is alleging that RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson is handing out patronage awards in his final days before retiring from the job on June 30.
The BC Liberals aren’t going down without a fight, but after the NDP and Greens voted down two bills on Monday, Christy Clark’s government seems headed for defeat later this week.
And the Canadian Dream doesn’t become a reality for everyone. Where you grow up in Canada affects your income in adulthood. An analysis of millions of Canadians’ income data shows a country of opportunity, with most children out-earning their parents – but also a country pocked with mobility traps, where moving up the income ladder is far from certain. Take Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto or Montreal. If you grew up in any of these metro areas there is an extremely high likelihood that you will out-earn your parents. On the flipside, if you grew up in much of coastal B.C. or in Manitoba (outside of Winnipeg) you would be far less likely to move up the income ladder. Our interactive breaks down every census metropolitan area in Canada and maps the economic prospects of Canadians in each locale. You can also plug in your hometown and parents’ income and see where you’d end up among earners on average, based on the data.
The Globe and Mail editorial board on the B.C. legislature: “It is therefore legitimate for the Liberals to present policies designed to win the support of the Greens, whose three seats are the kingmakers. The Liberals’ nakedly ruthless volte-face may be hard to take, but there is no rule that says they have to roll over without a fight.”
Edward Greenspon and Kevin Lynch (The Globe and Mail) on the Canada-China relationship: “Yet China is different, very different, from the countries with which we typically negotiate trade deals. It is not a democracy. It does not treat human rights as we do. It engages in extra-territoriality, whether in the South China Sea or cyberspace. Its state-owned enterprises don’t always draw a sharp distinction between commercial activities and political objectives. Thus the puzzle – how to relate to an economic, political and increasingly technological powerhouse of 1.3 billion people with different political and legal values.”
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on three political stories to watch this summer: “Alberta Premier Rachel Notley who currently leads the only New Democrat government in the country would face much longer re-election odds against a united Conservative opposition. If she went down to defeat in 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would lose a key ally in his bid to set a national floor price on carbon.”
Tasha Kheiriddin (iPolitics) on Canada 150: “The challenge for our nation’s next 150 years is for them to find a way not simply to coexist, but to thrive and assert their identities, individually and collectively. I’m not a believer in hyphenated Canadians, but neither do I think people should have to check their history at the front door. Today, multiculturalism is a strategic advantage for Canada, as our diverse perspectives give us a unique appeal in the world.”
