Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is the one to keep an eye on today. Ms. Freeland was appointed to her current job in January as the Trump administration took office, but it is today that she is set to lay out her foreign policy vision in a speech in the House of Commons this morning. The speech is set to be heavy on support for multilateralism, light on “responsible conviction,” and will be followed by a motion asking MPs to commit to a foreign policy based on championing human rights and gender equality, and fighting climate change and income inequality.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says that, in light of recent attacks in Britain, police will be on high alert in Canada during Canada Day celebrations on July 1.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has too many important things on its plate to afford getting “bogged down” in constitutional negotiations with Quebec.
Last night, senators expressed skepticism about Madeleine Meilleur’s impartiality as a proposed Official Languages Commissioner. In the House of Commons, Mr. Trudeau said (perhaps a little tongue-in-cheek) that when making appointments his government won’t “hold against any candidate who is qualified their past political affiliations.”
While most Conservatives say they accept the results of the close leadership race that elected Andrew Scheer, some party members are pointing out that, on voting day, it was possible for some voters to vote twice.
The federal government is concerned about the high cost of mobile plans, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said. Mr. Bains also ordered the CRTC to review a decision on how smaller wireless providers can access roaming services provided by Canada’s Big Three of Rogers, Telus and Bell. Although the Liberal government has yet to take a strong stance on telecom issues, the Harper government stood firm on the need for competition to drive prices down. Mr. Bains’ comments are one of the first indications that the Liberals plan on pushing for more affordable wireless bills as well.
Barack Obama will give his first speech in Canada since leaving the presidency, tonight in Montreal. It is sold out.
And the long-empty building in Ottawa that formerly housed the U.S. embassy and sits across the street from Parliament Hill will be dedicated to Canada’s indigenous people, the Toronto Star is reporting.
Colin Robertson (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s place in the new world order: “Canadian foreign policy, like all middle powers, is inevitably reactive. Choices must be weighed against interests, values and resources. With effort and money, we can make a difference in the niches. This week will give us a better sense of the Trudeau niches.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on two tiers of health care: “Indigenous children are still being denied care and services in a discriminatory fashion. The way the rules are being implemented also makes it more likely that Indigenous children will end up in foster care. Let’s not forget that there are three times as many Indigenous children in foster care today as there were First Nations, Inuit and Métis children in residential schools at their peak.”
Parisa Mahboubi (The Globe and Mail) on raising the minimum wage: “A higher minimum wage requires a flexible and well-designed plan to increase the minimum wage to minimize the impact on the economy and workers. Otherwise, the unintended consequences of a higher minimum wage will end up hurting exactly those that governments are trying to help.”
Harris Fricker (The Globe and Mail) on natural resources: “The real source of our wealth as a country is quite simple: We are a small population sitting atop one of the world’s great bounties of resource wealth. And the extraction of this resource wealth – whether precious or non-precious metals, or hydrocarbons or water or wood – has underpinned the wealth of this region we now call Canada for hundreds of years. Despite this reality and the wonderful benefits we have enjoyed as a society, the current political debate in this country decouples the notion of our wealth from a discussion of its source.”
Kathryn Harrison (Maclean’s) on Canada’s smugness on climate change: “Canada exports most of the fossil fuels we produce. The resulting greenhouse gas emissions thus appear on other countries’ ledgers. This has allowed Canadians to overlook the ways we contribute to and prosper from global climate change.
It also has allowed Canadian politicians of all stripes to pretend that we can have it all. How many times have we all heard that ‘the environment and economy go hand in hand?’"
Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on Andrew Scheer: “The dairy farmers who backed Scheer may not have as strong an incentive to support the Conservatives against pro-supply management Liberal, New Democrat and Bloc Québécois candidates in 2019.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Although Londoners are famous for their resiliency, some in the United Kingdom are angered that not enough is being done to protect residents after the third terrorist attack in the past 10 weeks. Politicians on all sides are pointing fingers and focusing on security issues with a general election coming on Thursday. Much of the criticism has centred on Conservative Leader Theresa May who, as Home Secretary for six years, oversaw a reduction in the size of police services. Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has seized on Ms. May’s record and called the cuts a contributing factor in the recent attacks. Polling for the election shows that the ruling Conservatives remain ahead, but the gap has narrowed.
Several Arab states have severed ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting extremist militants and Iran. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain coordinated their actions. Around 80 per cent of Qatar’s food supply comes through trade with its larger neighbours and the only land border it has is shared with Saudi Arabia. The country is home to a large U.S. military base and is an oil powerhouse -- the rift has already had an impact on markets in Qatar and abroad. Saudi Arabia, which hosted U.S. President Donald Trump last month, has long been accused of helping to fund extremists.
The United States has signalled it could leave the United Nations Human Rights Council, over what it says is excessive criticism of Israel.
When Mr. Trump declined to support NATO’s commitment to mutual defence while addressing leaders of the transatlantic partnership he blindsided many of America’s traditional allies. His speech, made during his first overseas trip, also took his own national security staff by surprise. “There was a fully co-ordinated other speech everybody else had worked on. They didn’t know it had been removed. It was only upon delivery,” that senior staff found out that Mr. Trump had deleted the reference to reaffirming mutual support, according to Politico.
And one part of Mr. Trump’s sprawling business empire, the Trump International Hotel Washington, received $270,000 from lobbyists connected to the Saudi Arabian government who campaigned against a law that allows Americans to sue nations for terrorist attacks. In other news, the State Department approved a $1.4-billion military training and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia, part of a larger $110-billion arms deal.
Janice Stein (The Globe and Mail) on the rift in the Gulf: “When some of the Arab world’s most powerful countries broke diplomatic relations with Qatar, they also shattered the twin myths of Gulf solidarity and the Sunni-Shia divide. Both these myths are convenient and easy for outsiders to use when they look at the Gulf. Unfortunately, neither is fully accurate. On the contrary, they mask the complexities of the Gulf and the broader Arab world.”
Roland Paris (The Globe and Mail) on what the West can do as America retreats: “All liberal societies will need to champion human rights and inclusive democracy, including elections that are free of foreign interference. They should also increase their support for important United Nations functions – from women’s reproductive rights to peace operations – that appear to be on Mr. Trump’s chopping block. Responding to the anxieties of citizens who feel left behind by globalization – not by fanning fears or building walls, but by sharing the benefits of liberalized trade more equitably within our societies – will also be critical to maintain domestic support for open international trade.”
Shaista Aziz (The Globe and Mail) on ‘enough is enough’: “Enough of the police cuts that have removed 20,000 officers from our streets, including community police officers. We need a properly funded police service to deal with the terrorism threats to our country. Enough of the narrative that there is an us and them when it comes to tackling terrorism – there is only we. The U.K. is deeply polarized, and there is a growing trust deficit between many of our politicians and the people. Empty sound bites will do nothing to heal these divisions.”
