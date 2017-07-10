Good morning,
In March, Donald Trump Jr. said he did not knowingly participate in any campaign-related meetings with any Russians or individuals connected to the Kremlin. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that he, along with the U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the government in June, 2016. Mr. Trump said that the meeting was to discuss an adoption program related to the Magnitsky Act. Yesterday, he changed his tune, saying that he accepted the meeting after being promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton. The Trump team had repeatedly denied any contacts with Russia. U.S. intelligence agencies have long said that Russia influenced the 2016 U.S. election and Russian hackers even breached voting systems in 39 states. U.S. officials recently said that Russian government hackers had penetrated systems of U.S. energy and nuclear companies. This all comes as Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin look to form a collaborative cybersecurity partnership.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The government is looking for a new commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and sources tell The Globe they’re looking to promote from within the force. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to name a new head of the RCMP early next year.
Mr. Trudeau will travel to Rhode Island later this week to address a gathering of U.S. governors ahead of the beginning of NAFTA renegotiations later this summer.
The military unit that supports wounded soldiers is once again looking for a new leader, after the most recent head stepped down just three months into the job.
And how a group of fry-loving friends managed to convince the Prime Minister to meet them at a chip wagon. “We were just five guys at a table hanging out,” Patrick Lo said.
Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Indigenous youth: “The suicide rates among Indigenous Canadians are among the very highest in the world. Suicide and self-inflicted injuries are the leading causes of death among Indigenous people under 45. Read that last paragraph again. If these were kids living in suburban Toronto – or indeed anywhere within easy television satellite truck distance of a major city – it would be the only news anyone talked about, and a national crisis. There would be commissions of inquiry, marches on Parliament Hill.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s place in the G20: “Some G20 leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the host of the summit that ended Saturday, clearly still want it to be something like that global steering committee, and probably Justin Trudeau would, too. But with Mr. Trump there, it’s just a hub where a lot of powerful leaders meet, not a place where they advance a collective agenda.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on what separatist movements can learn from Quebec: “Just as the embers of Quebec’s sovereigntist dream could reignite again under the right conditions, enough Scots and Catalonians will always harbour separatist aspirations to keep their independence movements breathing. But if separatist leaders in Scotland and Catalonia should learn anything from Quebec, it is that even sympathetic voters will eventually grow weary of your neverendums.”
B.C. UPDATE
B.C.’s increasingly volatile wildfires are overshadowing the transition from the current Liberal government to the NDP. The Liberals are still in control under Premier Christy Clark, who announced $100-million over the weekend to deal with what has become a provincial state of emergency. Premier-designate John Horgan went to Kamloops to meet with evacuees, and his transition team has been receiving briefings from emergency officials. Mr. Horgan will be sworn in on July 18 -- in the middle of what is shaping up to be the worst wildfire season in years.
When the New Democrats do take power, they’ll be walking a tightrope to maintain their relationship with the third-place Greens. Andrew Weaver’s Green Party has agreed to support the NDP, but their agreement leaves out several issues that could emerge as potential friction points. The Greens oppose NDP plans to change the labour laws to make it easier to unionize, there could be discord over the Site C dam, and there has already been disagreement over political donations. The parties have been doing their best to show they’ve put their differences behind them. Even before they announced their agreement, Mr. Horgan and Mr. Weaver appeared together at a Victoria rugby event, which fuelled endless speculation about a blossoming relationship. It turns out rugby factored into both leaders’ upbringing — and in the history of Victoria, the provincial capital.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was in Mosul yesterday, congratulating the Iraqi defence forces for their victory over Islamic State. The extremist self-proclaimed caliphate took Mosul three years ago and was run out after almost nine months of fighting. The group is losing ground in both Iraq and Syria but still holds large swaths of territory. Mosul was the largest city to be controlled by Islamic State and many areas of the city are in ruins and nearly a million people have been displaced. The United Nations estimates that it will cost more than $1-billion (U.S.) to repair Mosul.
Thousands marched in Turkey to protest the curbing of freedoms by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following an attempted coup a year ago. In the months after he was able maintain power, Mr. Erdogan had around 50,000 people arrested and 150,000 public servants suspended. The rally was led by Turkey’s main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who walked 425 km from Ankara to Istanbul to protest the crackdown on rights and freedoms that was justified by the Erdogan government in order to protect against security threats and address challenges. “The era we live in is a dictatorship,” Mr. Kilicdaroglu said of the situation in the country.
British MPs from across the political spectrum have formed an inter-party group to oppose a hard Brexit. Led by former Conservative Minister Anna Soubry and former Labour shadow secretary Chuka Umunna, the alliance will include everyone from Liberal Democrats to the Greens.
And we’re still a month away until NAFTA renegotiations officially begin but the trilateral trade deal that connects North America is certainly on the mind of politicians in Canada, America and Mexico. Canadian lawmakers, both federally and provincially, have travelled en masse to Washington D.C. and state capitals to remind their U.S. counterparts about the importance of the trade agreement to each country’s economy. But as The Globe’s Greg Keenan reports from North Carolina, Canada has a secret weapon in the coming NAFTA fight: Canada Inc., the manufacturing and resources giants that operate below the 49th parallel and employ thousands of Americans in more than a third of all U.S. states.
Eric Reguly (The Globe and Mail) on why we need the G20: “Much of the non-U.S. world, notably Angela Merkel’s Germany, still believe in alliances, multilateralism, consensus building and diplomacy because the world faces common problems, from pollution to fighting terrorism.The G20 often falls short of its goals; it would achieve none of them if it were dissolved because one man, Donald Trump, decided to go rogue. The evidence is the Paris climate agreement. Nineteen endorsements is worse than 20 but far better than none. If multilateralism is to survive in the era of Mr. Trump, the G20 can’t be allowed to die because one guy has no respect for it.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on the Trump-Putin meeting: “By scouring the record for details, we are missing the larger implication of their meeting. It was, in its substance, in its symbolism and in the overall message it gave, a large-canvas validation of a vision of politics the two men share. It was Mr. Trump’s most public endorsement of Putinism, and Mr. Putin’s display, to his citizens, of his mastery and authorship of the Trump phenomenon.”
Bessma Momani (The Globe and Mail) on populism and Trump’s speech in Poland: “Elected populist leaders have clearly signalled their intentions: to undermine liberal democratic institutions. And Mr. Trump’s speech in Warsaw was no exception to the rhetoric of populists across the globe. Make no mistake: these are not just harmless words; they set the stage for a dangerous future if unchallenged.”
