Parliament rose for the summer in June, but MPs on the defence committee are headed back to work for an emergency session this afternoon. Opposition parties pushed for the rare summer meeting to get more information from the governing Liberals about how Canada plans to defend itself in the case of an attack from North Korea. At issue is whether the government plans to sign on to continental ballistic missile defence, a subject John Ibbitson explored at length for The Globe earlier this month.



CANADIAN HEADLINES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior aide Gerald Butts, in response to a Globe story yesterday, is defending the unusually high salary given to Canada’s new consul-general in San Francisco, Rana Sarkar. Mr. Butts said it is hard to recruit qualified candidates from the private sector, and the government has to offer higher salaries to compete. Mr. Sarkar is a former Liberal candidate and a friend of Mr. Butts’.



Lac-Saint-Jean, a Quebec riding at the heart of the province’s nationalist movement, has been held by the federal Liberals once since 1958. But with a by-election coming up following the resignation of former Conservative Quebec lieutenant Denis Lebel, Team Trudeau is eyeing the seat and preparing to lay the groundwork for an upset. But it won’t just be the Liberals who will hotly contest the seat — it has the potential to be a bellwether for all parties in gauging their support in Quebec, with just two years left until the next federal election.



Two Liberal cabinet ministers travelled to the Canada-U.S. border in an attempt to enforce the message that Canada has control over its borders, following up on Mr. Trudeau’s comments over the weekend. Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale toured facilities at the border. The government also sent Haitian-Canadian MP Emmanuel Dubourg to Miami (which has a sizable Haitian community) to try and stem the flow of asylum seekers at its source.



Julie Payette, the choice to become Canada’s next governor-general, is dropping her bid to keep her divorce files from public view. A consortium of news organizations including The Globe argued that scrutiny of her background is in the public interest, given the importance of her new role as the Queen’s representative in Canada.



Manitoba has finally signed on to a health-care funding deal with the federal government. The province, which will receive an extra $400-million over 10 years, was the lone holdout on a cross-Canada federal-provincial deal.



The B.C. government will reveal more about the province’s finances today. The Finance Ministry will release the final public accounts for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, which will affect the new NDP government’s ability to implement its election promises. Shortly before the NDP took power, then-Liberal finance minister Mike de Jong released figures that suggested the province had a $2.8-billion surplus, about 10 times what was expected.



B.C.’s NDP government is facing new pressure to quickly regulate Uber and similar transportation apps. Uber has largely stayed away from B.C., where it’s illegal for anyone other than a licensed taxi or limo to offer a ride for a fee. While the former Liberal government promised to clear the way for Uber, Lyft and other providers by the end of the year, the New Democrats have been more equivocal about how fast they would move. Now, the BC Green Party — which is supporting the NDP in the minority legislature — says it will table legislation this fall. The New Democrats aren’t saying whether they’ll adopt the Green legislation.



And the government has blocked the export of two paintings -- one from the Group of Seven -- to foreign buyers, saying the works are too nationally significant.



Glen Hodgson and Brent Dowdall (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s green trade: “The expansion of the climate-change policy agenda in Canada and throughout most of the world creates growing interest in clean technology and services that can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other negative environmental effects. Much of the clean-tech discussion in Canada has focused on the domestic market for the production and consumption of low-carbon energy. But there is a much larger business opportunity waiting in the international green-trade market.” (for subscribers)



Karri Munn-Venn (Policy Options) on the problem with productivity: “Productivity and competitiveness matter. They are important economic indicators and key to the success of private sector business. But they make up only a portion of who we are as citizens. And focusing the budget discussion narrowly on productivity reduces Canadians to our economic ‘value’ as workers.”



Chantal Hebert (Toronto Star) on Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump: “Despite the breaking of signature election promises ranging from the size of budget deficits to electoral reform, mounting acrimony on the Indigenous front, concerns over a sudden abundance of border-crossing asylum seekers and a cabinet team whose learning curve is proving to be steep, Trudeau — as his government nears mid-mandate — is in better shape in national voting intentions than Mulroney, Chrétien and Harper were at the same juncture. He can thank Trump for part of that.”



Chris Selley (National Post) on Gerald Butts and Steve Bannon: “Some Canadians harbour fantasies of their government ‘standing up’ to Trump, but the Liberals have done the only thing it’s possible to imagine any responsible Canadian government doing when a madman wins the White House: make the best of it; flatter the madman when necessary; forge positive relationships wherever possible. They seem to be doing it very well. Butts and Bannon certainly wouldn’t be the oddest friendship to emerge from such bizarre circumstances.”



Andrew MacDougall, former Harper spokesman, in CBC on making the Conservative tent bigger: “I know there are others who share my fiscally-conservative, foreign policy-conservative, and socially-liberal views. These folks are looking at Trudeau and wondering when he'll stop spending and when he'll actually accomplish something on the world stage other than win plaudits for being not-Trump. So I feel I've earned the right to say the following to the Conservatives angry that ‘liberals’ are offering up their ideas for renewal: stop shouting them down. Who knows, you might even learn something by listening.”



INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES



"We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists,” U.S. President Donald Trump said as he spoke about America’s new strategy for the war in Afghanistan, the longest-running war in the country’s history. The prime-time address marked an apparent departure from decades of U.S. foreign policy, in which Mr. Trump repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. will not try and build other countries in its image. However, his speech didn’t say whether the amount of troops in Afghanistan would be increasing (media reports said he approved a plan to add 4,000 more troops). It also didn’t give a timetable for the way forward in Afghanistan and appeared to call heavily on allies to increase their commitment.



As Mr. Trump plans troop increases in Afghanistan, the U.S. is also working to increase its military strength in South Korea. Yesterday, the U.S. and South Korea began their annual joint military exercises. But with high tensions in the region, North Korea is warning that the drills are “throwing fuel on to fire.” In past years, North Korea has used these joint drills to lash out with weapons tests of their own.



In order to cope with the stress of potential nuclear war, the occasional golf trips, international tour or vacation doesn’t sound too bad. But for the Secret Service, U.S. President Donald Trump’s numerous excursions outside of Washington D.C means that protecting the president -- and the many members of his family -- comes at a prohibitive cost. USA Today reported Monday that 130 veteran agents would not be fully compensated for hundreds of hours of overtime. The agency spent $100,000 on hotel rooms alone for a business trip Eric Trump made to Uruguay and $60,000 on golf carts to protect Mr. Trump while he golfed at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster.



And despite warnings from scientists, Mr. Trump looked directly at the solar eclipse. This happened as White House aides standing beneath him shouted “don’t look,” per a pool report.



The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the Confederacy: “Post-war Germany may have lessons for the U.S. Across Germany, there are cemeteries to that country’s war dead. These sites are respected and well-maintained, and should be. And there are all sorts of historical markers of Germany’s Nazi history, so that people never forget. But there are, obviously, no public memorials honouring Nazi Germany’s leaders. The idea is absurd.



The same should go for statues in American public squares celebrating not lost soldiers, but the leaders of a pro-slavery rebellion – a rebellion against America’s best and most admired ideals.”



Sarah Kendzior (The Globe and Mail) on Trump’s sinking ship: “The most notable departure of the week may not be Mr.Bannon, but long-time Trump ally Carl Icahn, an infamous 81-year-old corporate raider who has been bailing Donald Trump out since his bankruptcy-prone 1980s real estate heyday. Unlike other members of the administration, Mr. Icahn is no Trump lackey; if anything, the positions are reversed. A New Yorker profile notes that the ruthlessly successful Icahn was what Trump wanted to be but failed, lacking his acumen. Ichan was always the alpha dog; Trump, the pampered puppy whom he protected. But no more.”



Richard Javad Heydarian (Al Jazeera) on India and China’s border dispute: “The decades-long ‘cold peace’ between India and China is actually under severe strain. For the last two months, hundreds of Indian and Chinese soldiers have been squaring off over a ‘tri-juncture,’ which tenuously separates India, Bhutan and China thousands of kilometres above sea level. There have reportedly been clashes between the two sides, with Chinese and Indian soldiers throwing stones at each other, but so far stopping just short of firing their guns. But tensions are rising every day, with diplomatic patience wearing thin. The two Asian giants, collectively home to a third of humanity, are once again on the verge of direct military conflict with frightening implications for the region and beyond.”

