One of the first things politicians learn about speaking to the media is setting the parameters of the discussion. Reporters, by default, will assume everything they are told by an important politico is on-the-record and reportable -- unless they are told otherwise.
Controversial White House adviser Steve Bannon apparently forgot that this week when he had a very candid discussion with an editor at the progressive publication the American Prospect. Among other things, Mr. Bannon told the journalist that he believes the U.S. is in an “economic war” with China and that he is in constant conflict with some of his fellow advisers in the White House. According to CNN, Mr. Bannon didn’t believe he was being interviewed. But the same thing happened to Anthony Scaramucci, who had a frank talk with a New Yorker reporter last month, and quickly found himself out of the White House.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Saudi Arabia is defending its use of Canadian-made armoured vehicles on its own citizens, saying the use of force was necessary for the security of the country. In a statement, the country compared the crackdowns to police killing the Parliament Hill shooter in October of 2014.
The federal government is matching $21-million in donations made by Canadians for famine relief in Yemen and parts of Africa.
And Charlie Angus, one of the frontrunners in the NDP leadership race, is taking a leave of absence to deal with the death of his sister this week.
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the Butts-Bannon bromance: “Rarely is a government embarrassed by having done something too well. But that is how ours could reasonably have felt as the New Yorker story landed, mere hours after one of the darkest moments of Mr. Trump’s presidency, when he publicly drew equivalencies between neo-Nazis and people protesting against them. After Mr. Trump’s election victory last year, it was hard to imagine how some of his officials and Mr. Trudeau’s could even be in the same room together. Presumably, they would see each other as conspiracy-minded demagogues on one side, Obama-worshipping elitists on the other.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the environment vs. the economy: “The fact is, (the Trudeau) government's environmental agenda is bold and sweeping. Proposed changes include making resource companies consult with Ottawa and Indigenous communities on major projects well in advance of them seeking regulatory authorizations. This, at the same time as the administration of Donald Trump appears intent on going precisely the opposite way: bulldozing earlier environmental regulations and protocols in the name of accelerating the approval process. That of course would make the United States a more attractive place in which to invest, especially over, say, a country with a more burdensome regulatory structure.”
The Globe and Mail editorial board on Canada’s border mess: “The spike in illegal arrivals is revealing, once again, the multiple, long-standing dysfunctions of this country’s refugee-determination system. It is also laying bare the incoherence of the Liberal government’s response. The government could be handling all of this in a manner that is lawful, orderly, transparent, compassionate, and honest with both Canadians and asylum-seekers. Instead, what we are witnessing is papered-over chaos. The Justin Trudeau government would of course be happy if the flow of people stopped of its own accord, but it has until now been extremely reluctant to be seen to be attempting to stem the tide, lest it be accused of acting Harper-like.”
NAFTA UPDATE
The first day of NAFTA renegotiations came with a stark message. Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, lambasted the free-trade agreement as a failure, and said the deal “needs major improvement.” Part of that improvement will include stricter rules on how much content in manufactured goods must be produced within the NAFTA zone to be exported among the countries without paying tariffs. These provisions, known as rules of origin, would have a strong impact on the auto sector. Currently, 62.5 per cent of content in the auto sector must be made in NAFTA countries, but Mr. Lighthizer said he wants that number increased, along with the addition of a new U.S. content requirement. The tough stance on bargaining is consistent with Mr. Trump’s campaign pledge to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. rust belt.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on a U.S. NAFTA victory: “How can Mr. Trump claim victory at the end? It’s a tough question, because there’s no way that a rewriting of NAFTA can do all the things the U.S. President has promised, such as eliminating trade deficits, bringing back lost manufacturing jobs and restoring lost national sovereignty. But it’s a key question for Canadian officials and business leaders. They want Mr. Trump to feel he can declare victory in a way that doesn’t destroy NAFTA or disrupt North American trade.”
David Parkinson (The Globe and Mail) on Trump and NAFTA: “Mr. Trump’s NAFTA quest has always been a dubious proposition for U.S. business, anyway. Aside from a few aggressive industry lobbies that have their problems with elements of the trade deal (most notably for Canada, the lumber sector), the bulk of corporate America is staunchly pro-trade and has long supported NAFTA. While Mr. Trump was still threatening to tear up the deal, business leaders were talking about ‘modernizing’ it. And while the Trump administration has continued to talk about using the NAFTA discussions to somehow address the U.S. goods trade deficit and the loss of manufacturing jobs, the business community has been warning that jeopardizing the North American trade relationship in the name of defending U.S. workers could instead put a lot of them at risk."
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Tensions are escalating between two nuclear powers, and angry rhetoric could easily be replaced by military action. This isn’t North Korea and the United States, but China and India. Since June, the two countries have been been in a tense standoff over a small patch of road in a disputed border territory. Both countries have sent troops to the border, and the situation is said to mimic the circumstances that led to a brief, bloody war between India and China in 1962. Caught in the middle of the deadlock, and facing a trade impasse, is the small nation of Bhutan.
China is wielding pressure on another border as well. China is enforcing new sanctions passed by the U.N. against North Korea, as punishment for the rogue nation’s recent nuclear tests. The crackdown caused lines of trucks packed with seafood to back up at the Chinese border with North Korea. North Korea’s seafood prices began to collapse almost immediately after the new sanctions were put in place.
The leader of Kenya’s opposition, Raila Odinga, will challenge the president’s recent election victory at the Supreme Court. Mr. Odinga has claimed that the election results were hacked and rigged in favour of the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. The two men also faced off in an election in 2013. Mr. Odinga lost that election and challenged the results, but his petition was unsuccessful.
U.S. President Donald Trump dissolved two business councils after CEOs criticized his response to a white-supremacist rally on the weekend.
And as the roster of key players in the White House continues to shuffle, longtime communications aide Hope Hicks is the latest person to fill the communications director seat. Hicks will serve as interim comms director, following the much-publicized and short-lived tenure of Anthony (“the Mooch”) Scaramucci. At 28 years old, Ms. Hicks will be the youngest person to occupy the role.
The Globe and Mail editorial board on Trump’s support for white supremacists: “Whether he is doing it only for the votes, or to signal to his supporters that he shares their dislike of the liberal left, or simply because his is so desperate for praise that he will take it from anyone, no matter how disgusting they are and even if they attack his children and in-laws, is irrelevant. The point is that Mr. Trump has done the morally indefensible.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Steve Bannon: “Mr. Bannon neither sought nor would have wanted a victory that involved uniting Americans. What he sought and won was revenge against the liberal “elites” of Washington and the coasts and the extreme political correctness that glorified campus “safe spaces,” affirmative action and minority rights. The “forgotten people” had been condescended to long enough. And there was no way to contain their anger. War, in Mr. Bannon’s view, was inevitable. The sooner, the better.”
Frank Ching (The Globe and Mail) on Liu Xia: “In the month since the death of Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate, attention has shifted to focus on the fate of his widow, Liu Xia, who had been kept under illegal house arrest ever since her husband was awarded the prize in October, 2010 while serving an 11-year prison term for ‘inciting subversion of state power.’ Liu Xia, a poet and artist, has not been seen in public since her husband died of liver cancer on July 13... It is highly distressing to think that in today's China, when the country is moving toward fulfilment of the China Dream, that a woman who has been charged with no crime can be made to disappear because the state considers her existence to be an embarrassment.
The New York Times editorial board on Yemen’s migration tragedy: “The narrow strait that separates the Horn of Africa from the Arabian Peninsula is so treacherous it is called Bab el Mandeb — ‘gateway of grief.’ It’s earned its miserable name lately as African migrants try to pass through war-torn Yemen to flee dire poverty and hunger and reach Saudi Arabia, and jobs...Many of the migrants are teenagers from Somalia and Ethiopia, where there are few jobs and severe drought is pushing people to the verge of famine. Employment in Saudi Arabia can help their families survive, but to get it they have to travel through Yemen — where a serious cholera epidemic is adding to misery and nearly seven million people subsist on food aid.”
