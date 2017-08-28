Good morning,



As we wrote last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ready to make some minor alterations to his cabinet. So ready, in fact, that the changes are coming today.



Mr. Trudeau and the new cabinet ministers will be at Rideau Hall in Ottawa late this morning, with the announcement scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time. The shuffle is expected to be minor and was brought about by Judy Foote’s resignation last week for health reasons. Mr. Trudeau needs a new Public Services and Procurement Minister and a Newfoundlander in cabinet.



Mr. Trudeau and General Jonathan Vance, the military’s top soldier, marched in the Ottawa Pride Parade Sunday afternoon, but there’s no word yet on when they’ll offer an apology for the government’s historical poor treatment of gay soldiers.



The Hill Times is reporting that Alberta MP Darshan Kang will be expelled from the Liberal caucus, following allegations of sexual harassment from one of his staffers.



Government IT problems, part N: the RCMP, frustrated by years of delays, is going to develop its own email system.



The federal government is rejecting calls to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin. A growing number of academics, health officials and local politicians have argued that decriminalizing illicit opioids would have a major impact on the ongoing overdose crisis by giving drug users access to a safe supply. The latest voice is Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, who floated the idea last week after statistics showed more people have died of overdoses so far this year than in all of 2016. But a spokesperson for federal Health Minister Jane Philpott says Ottawa is focused on legalizing marijuana -- and has no plans to change existing laws for other drugs.



And beer drinkers in Vancouver are borrowing a page from marijuana activists, staging a small act of civil disobedience at a local beach to protest B.C.’s liquor laws. The former Liberal government spent years reforming the laws that govern alcohol, but one of the most popular policy changes -- allowing people to drink beer and wine at parks and beaches -- has not happened. It wasn’t quite 4/20 -- only a small handful of people showed up, and the police didn’t even attend. The Campaign for Real Ale’s David Perry says the event was meant to show that a beer on the beach can be a quiet affair.



The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Rana Sarkar: “Mr. Sarkar joins former Liberal campaigner and lobbyist David McNaughton, Canada’s envoy to Washington, and Marc-André Blanchard, a Trudeau transition team official who is ambassador to the United Nations, at the top of the diplomatic salary scale. He will be paid senior ambassador money for a mid-level diplomatic post. The department’s salary scale hasn’t been revised – just the pay packet of one friend-of-Trudeau. It’s not a great look.”



Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on fresh-faced Liberals: “As the Liberals approach the halfway point of their first mandate, they have reason to occasionally wish their caucus included a few more experienced political hands. Then they might have a few more ready-made troubleshooters – people who, having waded through political and bureaucratic muck while running large ministries previously, know what to do as soon as they encounter it now – at a time when they're really starting to need them.”



The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Mike Duffy: “Mr. Duffy is not a criminal, but that is not the bar that Canadians expect their public officials to clear. If he had doubts, as he says he did, he could have taken the high road and refused his appointment. Instead, he was a willing participant in Mr. Harper’s game. We agree that Mr. Duffy was put through ‘the public grinder,’ as his lawyer says, by the politicians he fell into bed with. But he has never shown remorse for his part in what happened, or taken responsibility for his choice of bedfellows. And now he wants taxpayers to give him even more money?”



Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the asylum-seeking border crossers: “The country is not being overrun. Those entering are being screened. We can afford to put up a few thousand asylum-seekers until their claims are heard. And even if that sticks in your craw, there isn’t much we can do about it — not unless we are prepared to suspend our own constitutional protections, at risk of sending legitimate refugees to their deaths.”



Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on the NDP leadership race: “Over the past few years the Parti Québécois and the federal Conservatives have both flirted with measures that would have curbed some religious freedoms. Each of those parties came away from the experience divided internally and with reduced growth prospects externally. There is no reason to believe the NDP would be spared the same malaise.”



Tabatha Southey (The Globe and Mail) on Rebel Media: “Despite the fact that The Rebel's editorial bread and butter is an endless stream of seething, paranoid invective toward Muslims – with snarky slams at women thrown in – little besides headlining at Rebel events has been remarked upon by Conservative Party faithful. The Rebel likes to report on stories that it claims the mainstream media refuses to cover on account of its politically correct liberal bias against things that are completely made up, but this did not seem to concern many Conservatives.”



Canada and Mexico are being “very difficult” in renegotiations for the North American free trade agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump says.



Britain’s official opposition, the Labour Party, announced yesterday that it supports staying in the European Union’s single market and customs union during a “transition period” after Brexit -- a clear “soft Brexit” alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May’s policies. Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, Keir Starmer, said the transition period would avoid a “cliff edge” situation for the British economy. Ms. May’s Conservatives support a “time-limited” transition, but have insisted that Britain must be outside the EU single market and customs union during that period. Officials from Britain and the EU will meet in Brussels today for a new round of Brexit talks.



At least 96 people have died since Thursday in clashes between the security forces in Myanmar and the Rohingya ethnic minority. Myanmar is overwhelmingly Buddhist, but roughly 1 million Muslim Rohingya live in Rakhine, the western state where the violence is taking place. State officials said government forces were trying to restore peace in the area, while a Rohingya insurgent group accused the army of using civilians as human shields. Advocates for the Rohingya told Al Jazeera that at least 800 people from the minority group, including women and children, have been killed in the violence.



A weeklong joint campaign against the Islamic State by the Syrian army, the Lebanese army and the militant group Hezbollah ended yesterday, with the three groups declaring a ceasefire with IS. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised speech last week, telling his supporters that IS had been defeated. “The remaining [Islamic State] terrorists are completely confused and seek an escape or any settlement to exit the area which they have occupied after being besieged,” he said.



What exactly is Hezbollah’s role in the Middle East? The New York Times explains.



Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales ordered the head of the UN anti-corruption mission to be expelled from the country. Guatemala’s Constitutional Court halted Mr. Morales’ order to remove the UN official, but the president took to social media to say “no national court has constitutional powers to overrule decisions taken by the president concerning foreign affairs." Guatemalan prosecutors have questioned Mr. Morales’ campaign financing in the 2015 election.

And a 28-year-old American was killed in South Sudan this weekend. Christopher Allen, a freelance journalist, was allegedly targeted and killed by government forces as he photographed a fight with opposition forces. Human Rights Watch said Mr. Allen’s death violated international law and should be investigated.



Amrit Dhillon (The Globe and Mail) on India’s ruling against instant divorce: “In a landmark ruling, the Indian Supreme Court has freed India's 90-million Muslim women from the fear of instant divorce, a controversial custom which allowed a man to divorce his wife by saying ‘talaq’ three times… What is shocking is that it took India so long to ban triple talaq for its Muslim minority when it has been illegal in many Muslim countries for years. The reason is that India allows all its religious communities to follow their own personal laws in matters of marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, etc. For example, polygamy is banned in India but permitted to Muslim men on the grounds that Islam allows it and they are entitled to follow their faith.”



P.J. Crowley (Washington Post) on an American exit plan for Afghanistan: “If the president truly wants to win, the Afghan government needs to be able to retake territory from the Taliban, hold it and govern it adequately; develop a more modern culture whereby Afghanistan invests in all its people, not half; build an economy based on legitimate enterprise, not narcotics; and connect Afghanistan to the rest of the region, making the country more sovereign and less the subject of geopolitical games. Whatever you want to call it, it’s nation-building. This is not about charity. It’s about strategy."



The Guardian Editorial Board on the Labour Party and soft Brexit: “ Labour’s newly agreed Brexit policy is both very important and very welcome… The new policy, launched by the shadow Brexit secretary, Keir Starmer, in the Observer today, is agreed, coherent and right. In place of the earlier contradictions, Labour now says that, as Britain leaves the EU, it must remain inside the single market and the customs union for a transitional period of – as yet – uncertain length. During that time, existing single market and customs union terms would continue to apply, though Britain would have left the EU in line with the Brexit vote of 2016. Labour is therefore now a party of soft Brexit.”

