Ottawa is gearing up for Canada Day celebrations this weekend, and if you live or work downtown you’ve already noticed one consequence: bad traffic. Roads around Parliament Hill are starting to be blocked by police, with most streets around the Hill closed to cars as of Friday morning. It’s partly to manage the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to visit the parliamentary precinct on the country’s big day, but also as part of a major security effort. Let’s just hope it doesn’t rain on Saturday (there could be a thunder storm).
CANADIAN HEADLINES
A federal program that supports climate research projects is winding down, and scientists are concerned they will have to lay off staff without further government support.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an end-of-sitting press conference yesterday, where he said (among other things): the government was right not to conduct a full national-security review of a Chinese takeover of a Canadian tech firm, despite concerns from the Pentagon; a record-setting 3.5-km killing shot from a Canadian sniper in Iraq was evidence of the military’s skill, not evidence of a combat mission; and it was the opposition’s fault that the electoral system wasn’t reformed.
It cost Parliament more than $600,000 to have a special committee of MPs study electoral reform last year. Their 333-page report was dismissed almost immediately by the Liberal government, which then abandoned its election pledge to change the voting system.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer says he is starting to figure out how his office will put a pricetag on promises in the next election, a new duty that the watchdog says he doesn’t really want. “In effect, this complex provision makes the PBO part of the political parties’ policy development process and will turn PBO into a research bureau for all the political parties represented in the House of Commons in the pre-election period,” Jean-Denis Fréchette said.
The Chinese government is sending a message to the Canadian Conservative Party, using a state newspaper to criticize party leader Andrew Scheer. Mr. Scheer has been critical of a proposed Canada-China trade agreement.
And B.C. Premier Christy Clark is attempting to raise doubts about the Opposition New Democrats’ ability to take power after a confidence vote expected this week. The NDP and third-place Greens plan to vote down the Liberals in a confidence vote on Thursday. But the math in the legislature causes a problem: If the Speaker is a New Democrat, votes would be frequently tied with a combined 43 voters for the NDP and Greens, and 43 for the Liberals. The New Democrats say they’ve got a plan to make things work. Ms. Clark has said she doesn’t want an election, but the Liberals appear to be laying out their case for why the lieutenant governor should be hesitant to allow the NDP to govern.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “What changed? Nearly every other question at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s end-of-session news conference came out as some version of that query. It somehow reflected that creeping sense that, while Mr. Trudeau’s government remains relatively popular, it is not quite what was advertised.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the B.C. minority legislature: “For Ms. Clark, there is much at stake, not the least of which is her own survival. She would love nothing more than a snap election; another campaign, another chance, to restore things to their rightly order.”
Kenneth Roth (The Globe and Mail) on the balance of security and privacy: “The crimes that might be stopped through a back-door mandate must be weighed against the crimes that would be created. The vulnerability in our software and digital devices would mean more theft, blackmail and extortion as hackers enjoy a field day.”
Bhupinder S. Liddar (Ottawa Citizen) on who should be Canada’s next Governor-General: “Canada has achieved much in creating a compassionate, just and harmonious society. However, it needs to go a step further and appoint an indigenous person as Governor General in September, to heal the wounds in its relations with indigenous peoples.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
The Pentagon sent a warning to Syria, saying it detected “active preparations” by Bashar al-Assad’s government to launch another chemical weapons attack against its own people. The U.S. said that the Syrian government would “pay a heavy price.”
From oil companies and banks to multinational companies and even the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site, a massive cyber attack hit computer servers across the world.
Facing an internal revolt on their health-care bill, Senate Republicans delayed a vote on the legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare. U.S. President Donald Trump organized a meeting between the entire Senate Republican caucus to figure out a gameplan to proceed. An evaluation from the Congressional Budget Office released Monday would increase the number of uninsured by 22 million by 2026.
And Philip Hammond and David Davis have conflicting visions on Brexit. The Chancellor of the Exchequer (Britain’s Finance Minister) and Brexit Minister gave somewhat contradictory statements on how the transition away from the economic union will work, with Mr. Hammond saying that economic logic should prevail in negotiations with the EU, while Mr. Davis said that the U.K. will be completely out of the EU by March, 2019.
Amber Rudd, the U.K.’s Home Secretary, writes in The Globe and Mail on online radicalization: “We have to work together to tackle the poisonous ideologies behind the attacks, and that means halting the spread of dangerous terrorist and extremist propaganda online.”
Thomas Homer-Dixon (The Globe and Mail) on war and the Russia investigation: “The start of a war almost always produces a ‘rally round the flag’ effect and a big boost in presidential poll numbers. According to Gallup, George W. Bush saw a 13-per-cent surge in approval at the start of the Iraq invasion in 2003. In the opening days of a new war, a similar surge in Mr. Trump’s poll numbers could encourage congressional Republicans to back the President, should he move to fire Mr. Mueller simultaneously.”
Colin Robertson (The Globe and Mail) on our neighbours to the south: “The Canada-U.S. relationship has very stable foundations. Its pillars are our shared institutions and the hundreds of agreements, some dating back more than a century, embracing all levels of government. Despite all the recent noise, we need to keep in mind that, in a world in disarray, the two countries continue to be a model of neighbourly relations.” (for subscribers)
Susan Delacourt (iPolitics) on the same: “This current streak of Canadian antipathy towards the United States is something new. It’s not frustration with the cooler, more powerful kid in the class. It’s not a lament about how our country goes unnoticed. Canadians, I’d argue, aren’t just troubled by this president; they’re baffled by him, and by the citizens who elected him as well. I don’t know that past ‘episodes’ of anti-Americanism would have prompted a foreign affairs minister to deliver the kind speech that Chrystia Freeland did this month — a lament over how the U.S. election had been a vote against the United States’ traditional leadership role in the world.”
