Parliament is in its last mad dash to pass legislation before rising for a three-month summer break. In the Senate today, senators could vote on a major amendment to the budget bill that would cleave it in two and force delays to the establishment of a Canada Infrastructure Bank. And in the House of Commons, Conservatives are threatening more than 30 hours of voting to make the Liberals back down on proposed rule changes.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa and Mayaz Alam in Toronto, with James Keller in Vancouver.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government consulted the United States and other allies when it approved a Chinese bid to take over a Canadian tech firm with military clients. But Mr. Trudeau would not say if objections were raised, or why a full national-security review was not conducted. However, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says he is concerned that the head of China’s Anbang company has been arrested by authorities after the firm bought a large stake in British Columbia’s health-care industry.
Parliament is still without an Official Languages Commissioner, one of many similar jobs that remain vacant, and the person who formerly held that office said it took the governing Liberals a year to even start the search for his replacement.
Observers are urging Mr. Trudeau to look in Western Canada for a new Supreme Court judge to replace retiring Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, who was from British Columbia. The regional representation on Canada’s top court is one of its strongest unwritten conventions.
Speaking of high-profile appointments, the outgoing chair of the CRTC, Canada’s telecom regulator, says the next person in his job must intervene more aggressively to boost competition in the country’s wireless market. Jean-Pierre Blais also suggested the CBC should put more priority on news than chasing clicks.
Sooner or later, an increase in the Bank of Canada’s policy rate is coming. But there are still a few key indicators that the Bank is watching before Governor Stephen Poloz announces an interest rate hike: Housing, inflation, trade and business investment. One thing to note: When the Bank is setting monetary policy, it is doing so by looking forward and predicting where the economy as a whole will be in the future. Changes in the interest rate typically take 12-18 months to have an impact on output, through changes in individuals’ behaviours in response to a changed rate, and a further 12-18 months to have an impact on inflation, which has been low in recent quarters.
The B.C. New Democrats, who are preparing to take power after a confidence vote later this month, are planning to send the Site C hydroelectric dam for review. Leader John Horgan says his party has already been in touch with the B.C. Utilities Commission about sending the $8.8-billion project through a speedy six-week review. However, the B.C. Utilities Commission says it hasn’t had any discussions with the New Democrats. Nevertheless, the commission stands ready to conduct any review the government requests.
And Laura Miller has parted ways with the BC Liberals, months before she’s scheduled to stand trial for allegations relating to Ontario’s gas plant scandal. Ms. Miller was the BC Liberals’ campaign director in the recent election, her second campaign with the party. The Liberals were reduced to a minority and now face almost certain defeat in the legislature. She’s not saying exactly why she’s leaving, though the party says her involvement was always a temporary posting. She’s vowed to mount a vigorous defence in Ontario, where her charges relate to the alleged deletion of e-mails about the Ontario Liberals’ costly decision to cancel two gas plants before the 2011 election.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the Senate and the Canada Infrastructure Bank: “Usually, the Senate’s contributions to democracy are questionable enough. Unelected senators don’t have a lot of legitimacy when they oppose a bill passed by MPs in the Commons, or even amend it significantly. It was made that way by Constitutional design and it’s increasingly anachronistic. But [Senator André] Pratte’s motion is the sort of thing the Senate should do: slow down a government using omnibus legislation and its Commons majority to hustle important matters through Parliament.”
David Butt (The Globe and Mail) on Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin: “The McLachlin legacy is multidimensional and well-built. It will serve us ably long after its architect steps down.”
Michael Byers (The Globe and Mail) on the takeover of a Canadian tech firm: “[Innovation Minister] Navdeep Bains is not a Chinese agent. But he sure does look like one sometimes.”
Nazanin Ash and Cindy Huang (The Globe and Mail) on the refugee crisis: “Canadians’ reputation for generosity toward refugees is well-deserved and well-documented, but the truth is that Canada cannot solve this problem alone.”
Nathalie Chalifour and Stewart Elgie (The Globe and Mail) on Saskatchewan’s threatened showdown with Ottawa over carbon prices: “One test that courts use to determine if an issue is of national concern is asking what could happen if one province failed to deal effectively with the issue within its borders. In other words, if Saskatchewan doesn’t implement a price on carbon, does that undermine other provinces’ efforts to reduce GHGs or Ottawa’s chances of meeting its international targets? The answer is yes, which suggests it is a matter of national concern.”
Julia Sanchez (Ottawa Citizen) on foreign aid: “The Liberal government is on track to having the worst record on aid of any Canadian government in half a century. Canada has a long way to go before we can declare that it is indeed back – we are far from where Canada has been in the past, and from the position of generous leader that Canadians want their country to be.”
Dawn Dumont (Saskatoon StarPhoenix) on cultural appropriation: “I am a non-confrontational person and I’ve tried many ways to communicate my point gently — I’ve tried going quiet when others say racist things, hoping that my steely gaze would stop their words. It didn’t. I’ve tried educating people — ‘First Nations people do pay taxes!’ But dissect one stereotype and another ten more take its place, like a grasshopper infestation in a wheat field.”
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified at a Senate committee yesterday on the Trump team’s ties to Russia and the 2016 election. The hearing produced far fewer fireworks than last week’s testimony by fired FBI director James Comey and Mr. Sessions denied collusion on the part of the Trump campaign with Russian officials but refused to discuss any conversations he had with the U.S. president.
Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is far wider than was previously thought, according to a new report by Bloomberg. 39 states in total had their voting machines hit by Russian hackers, who targeted voter databases and software systems. In Illinois, for example, U.S. investigators found that the cyber attacks attempted to delete or modify voter rolls.
While the Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party form an alliance, Sinn Fein is looking at a deal to hold a referendum on Irish unity. Many in Northern Ireland are concerned about the future of Brexit -- a majority voted to remain in last summer’s referendum. Polls currently do not show strong support for unification.
Speaking of Brexit, French President Emmanuel Macron, said that the “door is still open” for the U.K. to remain in the European Union at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Mr. Macron’s assertion echoed what Germany’s finance minister said and both said that once the decision to exit has begun it will be much harder to come back.
And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan weighed in on the situation in Qatar, denouncing the isolation of the Gulf kingdom. Mr. Erdogan’s comments are the strongest so far in support of Qatar after many of the small nation’s neighbours severed ties and imposed sanctions.
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on Mike Pence, president-in-waiting: “Mr. Pence is sitting pretty. Of the 47 men who served as VP before this pious fellow, 14 became president – that’s 30 per cent. Factor in that the former Indiana governor is serving under a President named Trump and the odds escalate.”
Senator Bernie Sanders in the New York Times on the future of the Democrats: “For the sake of our country and the world, the Democratic Party, in a very fundamental way, must change direction. It has got to open its doors wide to working people and young people. It must become less dependent on wealthy contributors, and it must make clear to the working families of this country that, in these difficult times, it is prepared to stand up and fight for their rights. Without hesitation, it must take on the powerful corporate interests that dominate the economic and political life of the country.”
Sarah Posner (Washington Post) on the Sessions hearing: “Sessions said nothing today that meaningfully justified his participation in the Comey firing despite his recusal. For Sessions — and the White House — all these questions aren’t likely to go away anytime soon.”
