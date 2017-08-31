Politics Briefing: Rebel says money on its way to Speer family

Good morning. We're going to start the newsletter today with a report from Laura Stone:
With online conservative news site The Rebel facing increased scrutiny after a string of controversies, it's worth asking: what ever happened to its high-profile fundraiser for the Speer children?
The online campaign was launched by The Rebel on Aug. 8 on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, with the goal of raising $1-million in one month for the teenage children of Sgt. Christopher Speer, the U.S. army medic whom Omar Khadr was accused of killing in Afghanistan. Mr. Khadr confessed to the crime, but later recanted, and the Trudeau government has since settled with the former child soldier for $10.5-million as a result of abuses he suffered at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay.
The fundraiser was initially launched by Rebel co-founder Brian Lilley, who quit the website earlier this month, saying he no longer felt comfortable being part of the organization.
The site ended up raising $230,759 from 3,762 backers, and was heavily promoted by high-profile Conservatives, including former prime minister Stephen Harper's wife, Laureen, and son, Ben.
Tabitha Speer, Mr. Speer's widow, has yet to receive the money – although her lawyer says she expects to get it soon.
"Ezra Levant has contacted Tabitha and he'll be handling the transfer of the funds to Tabitha," Ms. Speer's U.S. lawyer, Matt McCune, told The Globe.
"To date it has not happened, but the organization has been in touch with Tabitha, and it seems the transfer of the funds is pending."
Mr. Lilley, too, said he "fully" expects the Speer family will get all of the money, save for credit card and processing fees from Indiegogo.
In an e-mail to The Globe, Mr. Levant said although the campaign has ended, Indiegogo has not yet released the funds, which typically takes a number of weeks.
"I am in weekly contact with Mrs. Speer. Once Indiegogo releases the funds, we will send them to her in the manner she prescribes," he said, adding that the site will likely take a photo of the cheque or wire transfer because Ms. Speer does not want to appear on camera.
"As per all of our third-party charitable crowdfunding, the Rebel takes no monies whatsoever," Mr. Levant said.
A spokesman for Indiegogo said the website is in the process of reaching out to Ms. Speer to ensure she is aware of the campaign. At that point, the funds will be released to the Speer family via The Rebel.
"Indiegogo will disperse the funds to the campaign owner but only after our trust and safety team confirms that the funds will be sent to the beneficiary listed. That includes conducting a thorough review and contacting the beneficiary directly," the spokesman said.
CANADIAN HEADLINES
The Liberal government is set to announce $10-million for Internet and cellular technology upgrades in rural Quebec. Coincidentally, the Prime Minister is about to call a by-election for that riding.
Not to be outdone by Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has shuffled his own shadow cabinet this week. He gave prominent roles to some of his recent leadership rivals, such as Maxime Bernier, Erin O'Toole and Lisa Raitt. But left out some of the more controversial MPs, including Kellie Leitch. "I don't have any regrets and I am not disappointed. I am looking forward to a future that hopefully has another Conservative government in 2019. So it's all good," Ms. Leitch told The Huffington Post.
Jagmeet Singh's rivals for the NDP leadership are casting doubt on his numbers for how many members he signed up this year. The campaign team for his chief rival, Charlie Angus, says the numbers must be inflated.
A new alliance of business groups is vowing to fight the government's proposed changes to the tax code, which would affect small business owners.
The unemployment rate in New Brunswick is 6.5 per cent, the lowest the province has seen since Statistics Canada began tracking the number 40 years ago. It's also the only province that has fewer people employed today than 10 years ago. The situation is reflective of a deeper trend among the Atlantic provinces. The Globe's Josh O'Kane and Matt Lundy dug deeper into the somewhat perplexing numbers.
The federal government is facing tough questions from a B.C. judge as it defends solitary confinement. Civil rights groups are suing Ottawa over the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons. A federal government lawyer began closing arguments yesterday, insisting solitary confinement protects inmates and staff. But Justice Peter Leask suggested the rules that govern solitary confinement don't actually reflect what happens in Canada's prisons. For example, prisoners are supposed to be able to have a lawyer present during review hearings, but Justice Leask said he wasn't aware of any hearings where that actually happened.
The BC Liberal Party isn't sure it can compete with the Superbowl. The party had scheduled the leadership convention to replace Christy Clark for Feb. 4 of next year -- but that also happens to be the date of the NFL championship. Rather than lose live TV coverage to the Superbowl, the party moved the event up by a day to Feb. 3, which will now be the final of three days of online and telephone voting.
And Saskatchewan had its own cabinet shuffle this week, with Premier Brad Wall moving around several portfolios as his party prepares for a leadership race to replace him. Mr. Wall, who spent a long stretch as the most popular premier in Canada, announced he would be stepping down from his role earlier this month.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Scheer's shadow cabinet: "Mr. Scheer seems to want simple, tax-cutting conservatism. He gave Pierre Poilievre, a free-market conservative, the high-profile post as finance critic, probably mostly because he has the knack of getting under opponents' skin, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau is a key target. Mr. Scheer named most of his serious leadership rivals to substantial roles. It suggests an effort to pull the team together around Tory basics, and dump those who might distract."
Rita Trichur (Report on Business Magazine) on the airline industry: "Instead of more ham-fisted regulation, Ottawa should force carriers to truly compete for customers—on service, convenience and price—by allowing foreign companies into the domestic market." (for subscribers)
Ted Mallett (The Globe and Mail) on tax reform: "These latest tax measures, with radical new approaches not just proposed but set in motion, were released in mid-summer and with barely 75 days for the public to react. More time is needed – both to understand the government's objectives and to work through the potential effects of any needed changes. Expediency should not come at the cost of complexity, inequity, double taxation and retroactivity."
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Indigenous Affairs: "Mr. Trudeau excels at rhetorical flourishes about 'nation-to-nation relationships' and ending the 'colonial' Indian Act, and at grand gestures such as launching the inquiry into missing and murdered aboriginal women and girls. But his grandiloquent words don't bring clean water to reserves, or change any of the other stark realities of life for Indigenous peoples. Meanwhile, the MMIWG inquiry has floundered, because Mr. Trudeau put too much effort into the political branding opportunity it represented and not enough into thinking through the inquiry's mandate. If Monday's shuffling of the deck is supposed to amount to anything more than standard-issue Trudeau-government posturing on Indigenous affairs, then let's see some results for once."
Chantal Hebert (Toronto Star) on Quebec and the NDP: "If the past decade has demonstrated anything it is that no voting pattern is cast in stone, especially in Quebec. But by the same token it is reductive to assume that an NDP leader issued from a visible minority would necessarily do better in the ethnically diverse quarters of urban Canada than his predecessors."
Robyn Allan (iPolitics) on Trans Mountain and jobs: "Trans Mountain's estimate of 15,000 construction workforce jobs is a scam. The more realistic figure is less than 20 per cent of that size. That Trudeau, Carr and Notley so eagerly got behind Kinder Morgan's manipulated jobs figure — without checking to make sure it made any sense — amounts to a betrayal of the public trust."
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Mexico has warned U.S. President Donald Trump to back off his threat to trigger a withdrawal from NAFTA. Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said that his country is willing to walk away from the negotiating table if Mr. Trump follows through. Mr. Videgaray was part of a Mexican contingent that was in Washington to persuade the White House to tamp down its rhetoric. Actually triggering Article 2205, which would start the withdrawal process, would likely be received poorly on Capitol Hill and across the U.S., where many governors and the business community support the trilateral trade deal. The next round of talks is set to begin tomorrow in Mexico City.
Mr. Trump said "talking is not the answer" to the North Korea situation, but Defence Secretary Jim Mattis stated that diplomatic options were still on the table as he left a meeting with his counterpart from South Korea at the Pentagon.
A clearer picture of Britain's trading relationship (post-Brexit) is emerging, with Prime Minister Theresa May indicating that she is prepared to ask all countries with which the U.K. currently has a trade deal as part of the E.U. to continue the same terms of agreement. Her comments come as she travels to Japan for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ms. May also said she has no plans to step down from her role after Brexit is completed and plans to lead the Tories into the next parliamentary election, which is not required until 2022. Of course, another snap election could be called.
The situation in Marawi, a city in the south of the Philippines, is nearing its end, the country's army says. One hundred days ago, militants with ties to the so-called Islamic State took control of parts of the city. The military has bombarded militants daily and says that rebel-held areas are shrinking.
Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on politics and natural disasters: "The calculation is that it's easier to swoop in with heroic promises to help rebuild after a natural disaster than admit that we need to spend money now, because fully addressing the threats of extreme weather would mean dedicated investment."
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Rexit: "The State Department has sought to play down rumours that Mr. Tillerson may soon leave his post, a prospect so disruptive that it has earned its own name among the U.S. foreign policy establishment. While Mr. Tillerson has his share of critics among this diverse clique of hawks and doves, all agree that a so-called 'Rexit' would further destabilize U.S. diplomacy at a moment of dangerously increasing tensions with Russia and North Korea. But the rift between Mr. Tillerson and Mr. Trump may have grown too wide to bridge."
