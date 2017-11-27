Politics Briefing: Royal Family gets a new member

Good morning,

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially apologize for decades of discrimination against LGBTQ Canadians who were treated like criminals, lost their jobs or were forced into shame and silence. The Globe's John Ibbitson met with some of the people who have lived with that legacy to see what an apology means to them.

Jane Philpott, federal Minister of Indigenous Services, says health care must be improved for those living on reserve and First Nations people must be given more control. "Just as in many other sectors of life, what Indigenous people want, deserve and need is self-determination. They need to have control over their health systems," Dr. Philpott told The Globe.

The man who was human-rights adviser to Stéphane Dion when he was foreign affairs minister says Canada must disclose more about its arms sales to the United States.

In Vancouver and in the Greater Toronto Area, buyers have turned cautious, properties are sitting longer and looming regulations promise to make mortgages harder to get for many. Now, 2018 is shaping up to be a year of turbulence for Canada's major housing markets.

Worried about the fate of NAFTA, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is calling for more trade with China. She was in Asia over the weekend as part of a trade mission, accompanied by representatives of Ontario firms and mayors from the province. "I feel less optimistic than I did a few months ago," she said of the trilateral trade deal.

They may represent different parties, but Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr are going to show a united front this week at an energy forum in Vancouver. Both will make the case for Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline, which is opposed by the B.C. NDP, now in power of Canada's westernmost province.

The race for Vancouver's civic elections next year is heating up, with three potential candidates mulling mayoral races for the main opposition party in what could be the most contentious campaign in years. Mayor Gregor Robertson and his Vision Vancouver party are seeking a fourth term.

Vancouver is looking for ways to curb or eliminate single-use items such as plastic cups and takeout containers as it seeks to become a "zero-waste" city. The solutions could include bylaws or regulations.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Toronto Mayor John Tory traded a few good-natured barbs on Twitter in the lead-up to the weekend's Grey Cup match between the Stampeders and Argonauts. But since the Argonauts won yesterday after a stunning last-minute field goal, Mr. Nenshi is on a gracious retreat.

And: "This is a new dawn, a new era," Emmerson Mnangagwa, the new president of Zimbabwe told the country. He became only the second leader in the southern African country's history after the downfall of Robert Mugabe in recent weeks. His tone in his address to Zimbabweans was conciliatory and moderate but the former vice-president has strong allies in the military and has a long and troubling history of undermining democracy and human rights. He's also the subject of sanctions by both the Canadian and American governments.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on political promises...er, guarantees: "It is now the rage for politicians to offer voters a 'guarantee,' a piece of consumer-marketing hucksterism that is particularly ill-suited for the process of choosing a government. Politics is now rife with commercial gimmicks, sure, but this particular piece of Madison Avenue flimflam should be recognized for what it is, because it is increasingly popular."

Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail) on the Phoenix pay system: "Phoenix is a catastrophic system failure of government, created by the Conservatives and perpetuated by the Liberals. Paying its workers is among the most basic responsibilities citizens ask of any employer, and Ottawa has failed miserably. In a report released this week, Auditor-General Michael Ferguson says the government didn't just bungle the pay system rollout in 2016. In the months since, the government has repeatedly misdiagnosed the problem and underestimated what it must do to fix it." (for subscribers)

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the rink on Parliament Hill: "A grateful nation thanks the government of Canada for building a nice-looking hockey rink on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to celebrate our country's 150th birthday. A grateful nation is not so sure about the rules, though. No sticks. No pucks. No games of tag. No figuring skating. No yelling. Just skating around in circles, like a cabinet minister repeating a talking point in Question Period, but without the heckling."

Justine Hunter (The Globe and Mail) on expensive pharmaceuticals: "The demand to fund costly drugs for rare diseases is growing, and these emotional appeals are directed at putting heat on politicians to help patients – with huge benefits to the pharmaceutical manufacturers."

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Calgary's potential Olympic bid: "As for Calgary, the mayor believes the Games could be staged for much less than any recent Olympics because most of the facilities built for 1988 are still in good condition. More debatable is the matter of whether staging the Games is the prudent thing to do."

Barry Campbell (The Globe and Mail) on trade uncertainty: "Ongoing uncertainty over the survival of NAFTA can seriously damage the Canadian economy every bit as much as the U.S. tearing it up. Anyone who thinks that abrogation of the NAFTA treaty by the U.S. will "clear the air" only has to look to the post-Brexit fiasco in the U.K. An attempt by the U.S. President to unilaterally terminate NAFTA will most certainly be challenged in U.S. courts and Congress. And legislative action will be required to gut the deal and put new regulations in place to govern trade in North America. This will quickly devolve into arguments on Capitol Hill on the meaning of 'repeal' or is it to be 'repeal and replace.' No one can predict how the current negotiations with the U.S. will play out."

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Angela Merkel: "Merkelism means stability at any cost: an all-encompassing bid for stability in economic, diplomatic and political life, often at the expense of badly needed political diversity and economic reform. This week, the cost of that decade-long sprint for stability became too apparent. Ms. Merkel's failure to form a government after endless negotiations, nine weeks after her party won the largest number of seats in her fourth national election victory, showed just how frayed and fractious she has made Germany's traditionally ultraco-operative political system."

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on sports and politics: "Donald Trump knows about the patriotic power of sport. It seems it would be an ideal fit for his make-the-country-great-again vision. Sport, you might bet, would be one domain where he wasn't the great disruptor. But no, he's even extended his culture wars to the games people play. Under his presidency, sport has become intensely politicized. It's become another agent of polarization, a source of disunity, of racial discord. Sport shows, as much as anything else, that this is a man who can't be at peace unless he's at war, unless he's bomb-throwing."